ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says

Women in Afghanistan are serving a “life sentence” amid Taliban rule, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta believes.He made the comments in October 2021, shortly after witnessing the fall of Kabul.In the months that have followed, women’s rights in Afghanistan have been severely restricted and girls are forbidden to go to school.“People have died and that’s terrible, but there’s also a lot of other people who will be serving a life sentence,” Sengupta said last year.Watch the full episode of The fall of Kabul: Behind The Headlines on Independent TV. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
US News and World Report

Afghanistan Raids on Islamic State Hideouts Leave Eight Dead -Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday. "These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to...
US News and World Report

Australia Arrests Woman for Entering Islamic State Area in Syria

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police arrested a woman on Thursday on charges of entering and remaining in areas of Syria controlled by Islamic State, just over two months after the government repatriated 17 relatives of dead or jailed members of the group from Syria. Federal and New South Wales state...
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
TheDailyBeast

Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
US News and World Report

Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike

(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Claims 800 Russian Soldiers Killed in Just One Day

Military commanders in Ukraine on Thursday said 800 Russian soldiers had been killed in the last day alone. Most of the deaths took place during fighting in the occupied region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s forces claimed, adding that three Russian tanks, a helicopter, and an aircraft had also been destroyed. Amid the heavy clashes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Western leaders to send tanks after France on Wednesday agreed to supply Kyiv with AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles. After thanking French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky said in his nightly broadcast: “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks.”Read it at Reuters

Comments / 0

Community Policy