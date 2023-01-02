Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health warns of COVID-19 case rise in its hospitals
Local hospitals are seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases. Lee Health is seeing twice as many cases now compared to last month. Stay home if you’re sick. That’s the message from Lee Health as their hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID patients. Cases were expected to rise...
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
trainsandtravel.com
Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.
The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits Fort Myers Beach trailer locked for weeks was delivered to wrong place
The trailer that arrived on Fort Myers Beach on December 18 is now being removed by FEMA. It’s the first one that FEMA delivered to the island after Hurricane Ian. FEMA said that they delivered the trailer to the wrong spot and are now taking away the trailer to move it to a new location.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only thirty minutes after the pineapple dropped in Sarasota and we transitioned into 2023, a child was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH). One mom in Sarasota gave birth to Kaiden, the first baby delivered this year at SMH at 12:29 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Kaiden is one of five babies already born at SMH-Sarasota in 2023 with at least five more women expected to deliver before January 2.
'It's not that kind of neighborhood': Neighbors respond to Punta Gorda shooting
A shooting happened Wednesday morning at a Punta Gorda neighborhood. Neighbors say this is uncommon.
WINKNEWS.com
Cold weather fills Cape Coral canals with dead, smelly fish
An awful smell that is so strong it makes you want to close all your doors and windows has taken over Cape Coral canals. Dead fish are floating on and around the docks of the Cape Coral canal along SW Third Lane. “By early afternoon, there were dead fish all...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch
More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more
The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Shell Club guest lecture...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s pet cat, birds rescued from south Fort Myers house fire
Firefighters saved a woman’s pets that she feared were trapped inside a house fire early Tuesday morning in south Fort Myers. A fire broke out in the garage of Mary Stoia’s Case del Lago home on Axis Deer Lane at around 5:15 a.m., and she was able to grab her two dogs before running outside with the other two people who also live there. Stoia could not grab her cat Johnny or two birds before escaping the house. Fortunately, firefighters with the South Trail Fire Department were able to get the animals out safely after they responded to the scene.
WINKNEWS.com
First post-Ian Fort Myers Boat Show to run without in-water displays
The 50th annual Fort Myers Boat Show, the largest boat show on Florida’s west coast, will begin Thursday—with changes—as the yacht basin continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Ian left the Fort Myers Yacht Basin with extensive, still-visible damage, which is why 2023’s boat...
Comments / 8