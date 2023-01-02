ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 8

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health warns of COVID-19 case rise in its hospitals

Local hospitals are seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases. Lee Health is seeing twice as many cases now compared to last month. Stay home if you’re sick. That’s the message from Lee Health as their hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID patients. Cases were expected to rise...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
trainsandtravel.com

Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.

The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only thirty minutes after the pineapple dropped in Sarasota and we transitioned into 2023, a child was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH). One mom in Sarasota gave birth to Kaiden, the first baby delivered this year at SMH at 12:29 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Kaiden is one of five babies already born at SMH-Sarasota in 2023 with at least five more women expected to deliver before January 2.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cold weather fills Cape Coral canals with dead, smelly fish

An awful smell that is so strong it makes you want to close all your doors and windows has taken over Cape Coral canals. Dead fish are floating on and around the docks of the Cape Coral canal along SW Third Lane. “By early afternoon, there were dead fish all...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch

More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman’s pet cat, birds rescued from south Fort Myers house fire

Firefighters saved a woman’s pets that she feared were trapped inside a house fire early Tuesday morning in south Fort Myers. A fire broke out in the garage of Mary Stoia’s Case del Lago home on Axis Deer Lane at around 5:15 a.m., and she was able to grab her two dogs before running outside with the other two people who also live there. Stoia could not grab her cat Johnny or two birds before escaping the house. Fortunately, firefighters with the South Trail Fire Department were able to get the animals out safely after they responded to the scene.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First post-Ian Fort Myers Boat Show to run without in-water displays

The 50th annual Fort Myers Boat Show, the largest boat show on Florida’s west coast, will begin Thursday—with changes—as the yacht basin continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Ian left the Fort Myers Yacht Basin with extensive, still-visible damage, which is why 2023’s boat...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy