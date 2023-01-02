Read full article on original website
Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
talkbusiness.net
State spending $20 million to modernize court system
The state Administrative Office of the Courts is spending $20 million to modernize its court management system, allowing better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans, such as text reminders of court dates. Funding came from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was...
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Mega Millions at $785: Arkansas lottery players are using Jackpocket app to make purchases
With the Tuesday Mega-Millions lottery jackpot at $785 million, Arkansas players are using an app to purchase tickets.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
talkbusiness.net
Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant
The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to introduce bill to battle fentanyl
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gina Allgaier, of Bentonville, knows the pain of losing a loved one to a drug laced with fentanyl. Her 21-year-old son, Tristan, died of an overdose in 2017,. "I met with a mom last night; their son is a year younger than our son Tristan who...
KHBS
River Valley legislators prepare for upcoming general assembly
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders told 40/29 News her top priority for the upcoming legislative session will be reforming public education in Arkansas. "That's one of her priorities, to address education from a school choice perspective, and I think that will bring us some interesting debates, so I'm looking forward to that," said State Rep. Jay Richardson (D).
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees 15 cent rise in gas prices
ARKANSAS, USA — Local Prices:. Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of over 1,800 stations in Arkansas. However, compared to a year ago, prices in Arkansas are still down by nine cents per...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
