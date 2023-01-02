ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Christie Reavis
1d ago

Grew up at this place parents dropped us off at movies walk down the lil embankment to the mall get our nails done try some bath and body works, walk outside ppl cruising then go to McDonalds it was safe fun times I still dream about those days

WXII 12

Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County gets their own community kiln

LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
LINCOLNTON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?

MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
moderncampground.com

Zooland Family Campground Under New Ownership

Zooland Family Campground in Asheboro, North Carolina is now under the ownership of TRG Resorts. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on Zooland Family Campground, located in Asheboro, NC!” Dylan Marma, the chief executive officer of TRG Resorts, wrote in a LinkedIn post last month.
ASHEBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards.   According to city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Yadkinville adult care center looking for help after burst pipe damages facility

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Yadkinville that helps those with intellectual disabilities had its facility destroyed by Christmas weekend's winter storm. Staff at New Horizons Adult Day Services came in the day after Christmas to find water throughout the whole center, parts of the ceiling collapsed, and items they use every day destroyed.
YADKINVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC

