An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Eyewitness News
Nurses turn to lawmakers for help with safe staffing levels in hospitals
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Legislators who arrived at the state capitol for the first day of the legislative session saw their first demands for a new law before they even reached the building. A group of nurses said lawmakers were their only hope for safe staffing in hospitals. “The...
Legislators to discuss if supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers opened for another year on Wednesday. They’ll soon discuss whether supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in the state. It’s a debate spilling over for years. Connecticut could join 42 other states allowing wine in supermarket checkout lines. The Indian American Package Store Association is fuming, saying the change would […]
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
State Police contract boosts pay, reflects changes under Police Accountability Act
A new State Police union contract boosts pay to recruit new troopers, but also reflects contentious changes under the Police Accountability Act The post State Police contract boosts pay, reflects changes under Police Accountability Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The key to tackling Connecticut’s housing problem
Creating a 'right to shelter' is the first step to making sure families do not end up on the streets as evictions rise in Connecticut.
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont’s State of the State address
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont delivered his 2023 State of the State address Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol. Mr. President, Mr. Speaker, Senator Kelly, Representative Candelora, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz, members of General Assembly, thank you for inviting me back into the room where it happens. Four years later, and what a four years it has been.
Connecticut State Police recover more than $20K during cryptocurrency scam investigation
(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police detectives recovered more than $20,000 during a cryptocurrency scam investigation. State police said on September 2, 2022, officials learned of a complaint from a Milford resident regarding a larceny by false pretenses. The larceny resulted in the loss of $41,150 when the victim was scammed into depositing the money into […]
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Accessing smartphones allows Connecticut police departments to improve 911 calls
Emergency dispatch centers in Connecticut are using game changing technology to help with 9-1-1 emergency calls. Fourteen centers across the state are using a new system called “Prepared911 LIVE,” which allows them to harness the power of smartphones. Michael Chime, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said emergency centers...
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CT Covid transmission medium to high
Connecticut’s Covid transmission rate is now listed as high in four of the state’s eight counties, and as medium in the remainder of the counties.
Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats
Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -01/02/2023. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Monday 1/2/23, at 8:00 AM:. Serious Injury – 2 (Hartford, Colchester) By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery uses Connecticut-grown grains to produce spirits
Spirit distilleries have become a growing business in Connecticut and one in Litchfield is using locally sourced grains to produce their products.
