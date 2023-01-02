ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont’s State of the State address

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont delivered his 2023 State of the State address Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol. Mr. President, Mr. Speaker, Senator Kelly, Representative Candelora, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz, members of General Assembly, thank you for inviting me back into the room where it happens. Four years later, and what a four years it has been.
FOX 61

2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
NHPR

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
WTNH

Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -01/02/2023. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Monday 1/2/23, at 8:00 AM:. Serious Injury – 2 (Hartford, Colchester) By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
