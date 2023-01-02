ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO

