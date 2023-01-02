Read full article on original website
Related
Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’
EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
Every Death Row Prisoner Executed in the U.S. in 2022
Eighteen men were put to death in the U.S. this year, with more than half of them in Texas and Oklahoma.
Ohio man missing after visiting fiancée in Mexico, family fears couple has been abducted
The family of an Ohio man missing since he visited Mexico to visit his fiancée is concerned he may have been the victim of an abduction in region known for kidnapping.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
Execution warrant sought for an Arizona death row inmate
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has requested the state Supreme Court issue a warrant of execution for death row inmate Aaron Gunches, 51.
Gruesome discovery made inside package bound for South Carolina
A gruesome discovery was made at a foreign airport after the search of a package bound for South Carolina. What are believed to be human remains were found at an airport in Mexico City.
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Comments / 0