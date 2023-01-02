Read full article on original website
Bobby Pickens
2d ago
I use my credit card for every payment possible I make for the cash back rewards and pay the balance every Friday when I pay all my other bills that come in. There is no benefit or penalty for paying before the billing cycle ends.
Reply(8)
14
Related
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Dear Penny: I Refuse to Sign My Boyfriend’s $5,000/Month Mortgage. Am I Wrong?
My boyfriend’s mother passed away in April 2022. In 2000, she refinanced her deceased mother's brownstone. She had her name and her two adult sons’ names on the deed. At some point, the house went into pre-foreclosure. She refinanced again, but this time, she had to remove her sons’ names from the deed.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
You could have a penny worth $7K in your pocket — and not even know it
Find a penny, pick it up, 40 years later, you may have good luck. A coin connoisseur has made a convincing case for never giving away your change by revealing a 1983 Lincoln penny could be worth $7,000. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, is urging people to look through their loose change for a 1983 penny with no mint mark. Mint marks are the letters on the face of the coin that indicate where the coin was made, like “P” for “Philadelphia.” But that’s not the only thing to peep. “Next, you’ll want to check the bottom of the...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
msn.com
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023
There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
CNET
Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Comments / 17