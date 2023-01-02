ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Your Christmas Tree Can Help Parks in the Traverse City Area

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOlh6_0k0sI3sO00

It may be time to take down your Christmas decorations if you haven’t already done so.

But don’t throw out your Christmas tree. One group is showing you it could be repurposed.

The Traverse City Parks and Recreation Division Christmas tree drop-off is open and accepting trees, keeping them out of landfills and using them to improve the Traverse City area.

“Everybody should do it. It’s a great thing. I’m really happy the city does it,” said Cindy Witczak, a Traverse City resident.

Instead of dragging your Christmas tree to the curb or garbage day or tossing it in the backyard, you can bring it to the boat launch parking lot at Hull Park in Traverse City.

Then the Traverse City Parks and Recreation Division will chip the trees.

“It’s usually between 1,500 trees that we chip every year,” said Matt Bright, supervisor for the Traverse City Parks Division.

Come spring, the wood chips will be used at Fulton Park.

“We plan on redoing Fulton Park’s trails that haven’t been done for a long time,” explained Bright.

Ashton Park will also get some of these wood chips made from this year’s Christmas trees.

“Ashton Park always needs some chips. On any muddy trail or anything like that, it helps keep it together,” said Bright.

“Well, I think it helps everybody, right? I mean, it beautifies the parks. I mean, you’re not wasting trees. At least if you cut them down, it’s not a waste,” said Witczak.

Ensure all your lights, ornaments and tinsel are removed before your tree gets put to use one more time.

“It’s not good to not have non-natural things in the chips. Sometimes, we just have to pick it apart and throw it away, and it becomes a long process. So it’s just better to keep it all natural. So it’s all-natural in our parks and walking trails,” explained Bright.

The Traverse City Parks and Recreation Division Christmas tree drop is free until the end of January.

