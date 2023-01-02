Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in on all of the top shortstop free agents when free agency was first underway. Unfortunately, L.A. didn't land any of them due to the amount of money they required and will settle for their infielder Gavin Lux. However, the Dodgers don't have to go...
Should the Dodgers Sign One More Starting Pitcher?
Starting pitching for the Dodgers looks thin. Will adding one more pitcher hurt?
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres
Peter Seidler is not your typical billionaire as baseball is in his DNA. The San Diego Padres owner/chairman is the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley. The legacy of his family’s name in major league baseball is safely secure. But Seidler hopes to enhance their reputation as builders of perennial contending baseball teams.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Austin Barnes
Austin Barnes has been a staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a December 2014 trade. The 2022 season was his eighth with the organization, and he continued to fill the role of backup catcher. Barnes appeared in 62 games during the regular...
Dodgers News: New LA Face Sporting a New Number in 2023
Jason Heyward can't wear his usual number 22 with the Dodgers, but we see in his recent Instagram post that he'll be wearing 23 for Los Angeles in 2023.
KCTV 5
Royals to play pair of Spring Training games in Las Vegas against Rockies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some people might have already made plans to be in Las Vegas on the first weekend of March Madness. Now, baseball fans can make arrangements as well. The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday afternoon they will send a team up to Sin City for March 18-19, playing a split-squad matchup each day.
Insane Dodgers pitching stat proves team can survive without Walker Buehler
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a step back in payroll and expectations, but don't be so quick to write off their pitching staff. Last season, LA's lack of outright star power/game-changing aces who can grab the ball and scream, "I got this!" reared its head during the team's NLDS matchup with the underdog Padres, and come October, it's possible this team still feels undermanned without a fire-breathing lead dog.
Red Sox fans shouldn’t fall for the Chaim Bloom redemption arc after Rafael Devers news
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have re-signed Rafael Devers, but should the fanbase forgive him now?. The Boston Red Sox fanbase hasn’t exactly been thrilled with the performance of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for his work the past year. This offseason, the Red Sox didn’t exactly do much to improve the roster, although they did bring in Japanese superstar outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Perhaps their biggest move came in the form of the retention of one of their biggest stars.
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
NBC Sports
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
Scapegoated Red Sox video employee follows JD Martinez to Dodgers
Signing J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract might go down as the biggest move the Los Angeles Dodgers made this offseason. Martinez was essentially brought in to replace Justin Turner (who traded places with him and signed with the Boston Red Sox) and provide a quality bat against left-handed pitching.
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
3 Dodgers on active roster who won't last all of 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most compelling teams in baseball heading into the 2023 season. For the first time in half-decade, the Boys in Blue are not the runaway favorites to win the World Series as they did not partake in the spending spree that was prominent this offseason.
