electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
Tom Zhu: China boss is now highest-profile Tesla executive after Elon Musk
Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take charge of the electric carmaker's US assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 405,278 Cars In Q4 2022, 1.3 Million In All Of 2022
Tesla has just released its Q4 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 405,278 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Top Speed
Could Tesla Reconsider Its Stance On Hydrogen?
As the whole automotive industry moves towards electric vehicles (with some exceptions), different fuel technologies are now clashing in this transitionary phase. With Tesla leading the front with battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the competition is looking at alternatives to lead the charge in other niches. Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, is a good example. A pioneer of Hybrid vehicles with its popular Prius, Toyota has traditionally shied away from BEVs and was late to the party with its quirky but solid bZ4X crossover. While Toyota knows how to make a good battery EV, it is also betting on a couple of other technologies; one of which is Hydrogen; the most abundant element in the universe.
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures.
How Much Weight Can A Tesla Semi Carry Compared To A Diesel Semi?
Tesla started delivering EV Semis this year so we wanted to see how it would stack up against a diesel-powered semi. Here's what we found out.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla quietly registers to build electric motors for non-land vehicles
Update: 8:53 PM EST: Bloomberg reported Tesla did not file this application, but it was instead filed by a fan named Jerome Eady. Tesla had no knowledge of the filing, according to the report. Tesla has quietly registered to build electric motors intended for non-land vehicles, according to the United...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to relax despite ‘stock market craziness’
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be “bothered by stock market craziness” after the company’s shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk’s distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, he said he believes that long-term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to make a push to deliver vehicles at the end of this quarter, after the automaker has offered discounts to its vehicles in the United States and China. “Please go all out for the next few...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
teslarati.com
GM moves to match Tesla and Ford with new EV production
GM is reportedly considering expanding EV production to its existing Ramos Arizpe plant in northern Mexico. General Motors (GM) and other major American automakers have long had a presence South of the United States. Even now, vehicles like the Chevy Trax, Jeep Compass, and the ever-popular Chevy Silverado are produced en masse across the border in Mexico. Now, the most prominent American auto group is also considering expanding its EV production to Mexico.
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Shares Tumble More Than 12% Following Deliveries Report
Shares of Tesla closed down 12% Tuesday, a day after the electric auto maker reported fourth-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. The numbers represented a record for the Elon Musk-led company and growth of 40% in deliveries year over year, but they fell shy of analysts' expectations. Some...
teslarati.com
How Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving fared during a 6,400-mile drive
A Tesla owner recently critiqued the performance of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving after the conclusion of a 6,400-mile trip across the United States. According to the driver, more than 99 percent of the trip was driven utilizing Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving functions, with the critiques showing the automaker’s strengths and weaknesses in terms of how both Autopilot and FSD can affect a drive of this substantial distance.
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries of 405,000, But Misses Street Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter deliveries, the carmaker detailed Monday, but still notched a all-time high overall tally for the year amid the biggest peak-to-trough decline for the stock on record. Tesla delivered 405,278 new cars over the three months ending in December, the company...
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT — (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70%...
