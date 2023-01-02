As the whole automotive industry moves towards electric vehicles (with some exceptions), different fuel technologies are now clashing in this transitionary phase. With Tesla leading the front with battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the competition is looking at alternatives to lead the charge in other niches. Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, is a good example. A pioneer of Hybrid vehicles with its popular Prius, Toyota has traditionally shied away from BEVs and was late to the party with its quirky but solid bZ4X crossover. While Toyota knows how to make a good battery EV, it is also betting on a couple of other technologies; one of which is Hydrogen; the most abundant element in the universe.

3 DAYS AGO