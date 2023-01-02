I-35 at Front Street reopens after 2 injured in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured in a crash that closed part of a Kansas City interstate amid dense fog.
Kansas City police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 before Front Street around 5:30 a.m.
They say the driver of a car lost control and crashed. The two people in the car are injured, but are expected to survive.View the Kansas City traffic and live coverage on FOX4
The crash closed two lanes of I-35 as police worked the crash and then crews cleaned up the mess. The interstate reopened about 45 minutes later.
As of 6:15 a.m., drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
