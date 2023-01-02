I-35 at Front Street reopens after 2 injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured in a crash that closed part of a Kansas City interstate amid dense fog.

Kansas City police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 before Front Street around 5:30 a.m.

They say the driver of a car lost control and crashed. The two people in the car are injured, but are expected to survive.

The crash closed two lanes of I-35 as police worked the crash and then crews cleaned up the mess. The interstate reopened about 45 minutes later.

As of 6:15 a.m., drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

