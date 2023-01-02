Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
nbcboston.com
WCVB
whdh.com
Swansea cancels school Wednesday due to cyberattack
Superintendent John J. Robidoux said the district's computer network is currently shut down.
WCVB
whdh.com
Medford High School to implement new safety rules in response to bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students have new rules to follow as they return to classes Monday in response to violence at the school. The superintendent says there will be a bathroom schedule and most will be closed before and after school. There will also be a two-student...
whdh.com
Massachusetts schools faced with school nurse shortage
(WHDH) — 7News discovered many Massachusetts schools can’t hire nurses to keep their kids safe. 7’s Jonathan Hall explains this staffing shortage could be a matter of life or death- which actually played out in one Plymouth school. “I was in shock. I was in complete shock....
whdh.com
Traffic light pole falls down, causes traffic delays on Mass Ave in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic light pole fell down at the intersection of Mass Ave and Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday, causing traffic delays. State police say the pole was not hit by a car and they’re not sure why it fell. An electrical contractor was called...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
whdh.com
Several dangerous weapons found in carry-on bag at Logan Airport
BOSTON (WHDH) - Agents at Logan Airport made a dangerous discovery when they searched a passenger’s carry on bag. Authorities say they found several weapons, including throwing knives, fire starters, and a flare. There is no word yet if the passenger will face charges. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
whdh.com
Spencer the Boston Marathon dog getting a special portrait amid cancer battle
BOSTON (WHDH) - Spencer the Boston Marathon dog is getting a special portrait ahead of the 127th race. An artist painted a picture of Spencer, which will hang at the Boston Marathon Headquarters in the Fairmont Copley Plaza. The reveal is happening months in advance because Spencer is over 13...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
The Swellesley Report
Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise
The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past 8 years. For 8 years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
