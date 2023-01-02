ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight after school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. determined that the teacher had been...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts schools faced with school nurse shortage

(WHDH) — 7News discovered many Massachusetts schools can’t hire nurses to keep their kids safe. 7’s Jonathan Hall explains this staffing shortage could be a matter of life or death- which actually played out in one Plymouth school. “I was in shock. I was in complete shock....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Several dangerous weapons found in carry-on bag at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Agents at Logan Airport made a dangerous discovery when they searched a passenger’s carry on bag. Authorities say they found several weapons, including throwing knives, fire starters, and a flare. There is no word yet if the passenger will face charges. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing

NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
NATICK, MA
The Swellesley Report

Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise

The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past 8 years. For 8 years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

