New changes to how customers pay in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena has announced it’s now a cashless venue, and Greenlink bus riders who pay the bus fee in cash must now have exact change.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said debit and credit cards, along with mobile payments will be the only forms of payment accepted moving forward. The venue said if visitors are unable to pay this way, they can exchange cash for a Visa gift card by visiting the box office at the arena.

With this new announcement came plenty of feedback with some opposing, “Personally, I think it’s better to give people more options whether its debit, credit or cash, you know the flexibility that we’re able to have when they do that,” said Kevin Campbell, Greenville resident.

While others liked the idea.

“I think it’s a smart move for the city,” said Charles Poe, a Greenville resident. “I think paying in cash generally, especially now, is more and more obsolete considering the fact that most people have debit or credit cards. I work a food service job and I’ve never met someone who doesn’t have a debit or credit card on them that can’t pay with that option, so I think it’s smart for the city and it helps us modernize and advance.”

Bon Secours Wellness Arena is not alone in the change, as Greenlink public transportation will also be participating in a new way to pay for some customers this year.

Beginning Monday, Greenlink’s buses will now require exact change from cash-paying customers.

Customers who plan to use larger bills can load that value onto a Umo smart card, which is available at the transit center.

Greenlink is waiving the Umo card activation fee for riders until January 30th and then starting February 1st, that $2 fee will be reinstated.

