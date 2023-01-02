Monday Forecast: Scattered severe storms expected today and tonight

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected after 11 AM. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms expected before 2 AM. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas early. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 61. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.