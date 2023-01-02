ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Forecast: Scattered severe storms expected today and tonight

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0vm9_0k0sHEXL00

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected after 11 AM. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous severe storms expected before 2 AM. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas early. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 61. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Evening Forecast: Cold front moving through, thunderstorms possible

A cold front is moving across East Texas this afternoon. Showers will accompany the front, and an occasional thunderstorm is possible. Winds will turn northerly as thefront passes your location. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler Sunday. TONIGHT: 30% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 45. Wind turning northerly […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Dry for the rest of the work week

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Warm Friday, rain returns Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain north, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10 […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Forecast: Dry conditions expected through Friday

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cool after midnight. Low: 44. Winds: W 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 65. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: N 5 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH. SATURDAY: […]
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected

The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy