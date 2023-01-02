Read full article on original website
Related
Want to drink less or stay sober? Here's how to deal with the social pressure
With parties, weddings and overdue catch-ups in full swing again, the pressure drink socially is back. Millie Gooch, founder of the Sober Girl Society, is pushing back with practical advice to help young women who want to have fun but not drink so much.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
What No One Tells You About The Cannabis Industry
There is a common misconception that all cannabis professionals do is sit around and get high all day while watching plants grow. The reality is so far from that myth that it makes one wonder how that myth even started. To be honest, I entered the industry with no idea what to expect. Here are five things I wished someone would have told me when I began my career in cannabis.
You are 'here': A smoker's guide to quitting
When you're at the mall or on a hike, there's usually a map somewhere with an "X" that says, "You are here." If you're a smoker, you may be at the point where you want to stop, but need a guide for how to get from the "here" of smoking to the "there" of not smoking.
psychologytoday.com
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
The Dogington Post
How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. If your dog feels sick and loses his appetite, how long can he go without food? The most frequent symptom of many medical issues for dogs is loss of appetite. This is one of the reasons it’s so crucial to watch out for additional symptoms and take your dog to the vet if he isn’t eating.
digg.com
Was I Wrong To Lose My Temper When My Friend’s Girlfriend, Who Knows I’m Sober, Tried To Trick Me Into Drinking Alcohol, And Other Advice Column Questions
There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days. Was I Wrong...
So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons
At first, ankle deep, then wading deeper and deeper, a surge of waves crashed into my thighs as I braced against the tidal tug. My friends were on the beach, unfurling towels and applying sunscreen. I had no time for those chores. I wanted the ocean. I had never been...
Michigan Daily
Changing how we talk about food in college
It’s relatively impossible to be a college student and not be familiar with the dreaded “freshman 15” — a common term used to describe the 15-pound weight gain that is associated with the transition to college. While this exact poundage has largely been declared a myth, the weight gain in general is notorious enough to have earned itself both a nickname and a sense of foreboding that continues to plague the minds of college students.
Refinery29
How To Get Doctors To Listen When You’re Being ‘Hysterical’
Have you ever come out of a doctor’s appointment feeling frustrated, fobbed off and like the entire endeavour was a colossal waste of time? So many of us have been there. You psych yourself up, make the appointment and book half a day off work to allow for all that time you’ll inevitably spend staring at your phone in the waiting room. Then, when your moment comes, you step up, sit down opposite your friendly neighbourhood GP and prepare to make your case – only to emerge, eight and a half minutes later, feeling like you’re no further forward than when you went in.
We’ve handled our kids with kid gloves for too long. We’re raising little wusses | Opinion
Young people in college need safe spaces. Kids’ anxiety is higher than ever. Are we creating people who who can’t handle hard times?
psychologytoday.com
Ask Yourself "What's Next?" in the New Year
Saying yes to change opens the door to better mental well-being and adventure. Self-care involves a healthy diet, exercise, adequate sleep, and attention to mental health. Develop a plan for the year and celebrate small successes along the way. The question “What’s next?” may sound too familiar to parents. In...
Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed
Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.
Travelling to see family and friends ‘good for health’
Travelling to see friends and family can help improve a person’s health, a new study suggests.People who leave their local community are more likely to report good health compared to those who stay closer to home, researchers said.The range of places visited and how often people travel are also important factors, according to academics from University College London (UCL).There are several hypotheses for the link between contacts with family and friends and better health. It reduces stress, probability of depression and other mental health issuesDr Paulo Anciaes, UCLThose who travel more than 15 miles from home were more likely to...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
Here's how you can be nudged to eat healthier, recycle and make better decisions every day
A scholar who studies consumer decision-making explains just what it is in the human mind that makes people susceptible to nudges toward one behavior or another.
psychologytoday.com
From Asleep to Alive: Relearning to Live Without Alcohol
Learning not to drink alcohol after years of drinking it on a regular basis is like developing a new skill. When we learn a new skill, we go through four stages of learning before we reach a place of mastery. While we go through the four stages of learning, ups...
momcollective.com
My Twist on Resolutions
I have always had mixed feelings toward New Year’s Resolutions. While, in theory, the idea of setting new goals and starting fresh for the New Year is great, I feel there has always been so much pressure put on setting a goal for the year and sticking to it. It always had to be all or nothing!
Go Ask Dad: Resolution of Appreciation for the Baby Monitor
Whereas, the Infant Optics Dxr-8 is an award-winning, non-wifi video monitor available at a reasonable price; and. Whereas, I recently enjoyed a post-Christmas vacation with my brother-in-law and his family, including their one-year-old son; and. Whereas, this little one provided great delight after supper by shuffling along like an old...
verywellfamily.com
Why Does Everyone Want to Smell My Baby?
Ask any new parent and they’ve likely had a similar experience: They bring their newborn to meet some relatives or friends and during introductions, they catch Aunt Sue or best friend Diane discreetly smelling their baby’s head. Or they hand the baby over to grandma for the first time and she closes her eyes and takes a long, savoring whiff.
Comments / 0