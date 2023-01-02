Read full article on original website
Where To Find Weapon Lockers In Warzone 2.0
There is no shortage of great loot to be found in "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0." From cash to armor and weapons, there's always a reason to scour the Al Mazhra map. And anyone that has spent any amount of time running, gunning, and looting around the massive area will know that there's more than one place to find gear. Players can loot up via cash registers, lockers, duffle bags, and other stashes. However, not all types of loot stashes provide the same quality rewards. Some types of caches can hold legendary items, like a Building 21 Keycard, which gives players access to the limited-time-only Building 21 deployment and map, but others can lead to junk or even nothing.
The Best MCPR-300 Loadout For Warzone 2.0
The Al Mazrah map offers an enormous space for "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" players to duke it out. Due to its considerable size, operators should consider adding a nice marksman rifle or sniper rifle to their available builds just in case they manage to secure one of their custom loadouts via a Loadout Drop or Buy Station.
Fans' Hopes And Dreams For A Nintendo Switch Pro Are Crushed
Fans have fervently wondered why Nintendo won't release a Switch Pro. It's no secret that the Switch's graphical capabilities firmly put it behind its competitors in terms of performance, so gamers were thrilled to hear a rumor that Nintendo had started releasing 4K-capable dev kits to developers. However, Nintendo quickly shut down speculation that the kit was related to a Switch Pro model, just as it had previously shut down every bit of speculation about an optimized Switch. Now, fans' wishes for a new Pro version of the Nintendo Switch have been squashed yet again, as new information seems to indicate that Nintendo might not plan to release a refreshed Switch at all.
I ordered a simple household item on Amazon – but the deadly weapon I got by mistake was absolutely terrifying
A CUSTOMER has been left stunned and confused after he received a parcel from Amazon that contained a lethal weapon inside. Don Thompson, 78, is a regular user of the online store, but a recent order for a screen door went horribly wrong when a .20 gauge shotgun was delivered to his home.
This May Not Be The First Time Elden Ring's Erdtree Was Burned
When "Elden Ring" launched, players delved into The Lands Between with fresh eyes and wandering minds looking for everything the game had to hide. Like its predecessors in the "Dark Souls" series, "Elden Ring" has tons of secrets for players to find — like powerful weapons hidden just below a ledge or entire zones kept behind illusory walls. FromSoftware has something of a reputation for not giving direct answers, especially when it comes to worldbuilding and lore. Though "Elden Ring" got a nomination for Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2022, many still don't know exactly what is going on in the game — or what happened before the events of "Elden Ring."
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
Does Retro Fighters Make The Best Third Party Nintendo 64 Controllers?
Many gaming veterans fondly look back on the Nintendo 64, even with the unusual N64 controller design that was supposedly built for "Super Mario 64." That's why it was such a big deal that Nintendo confirmed N64 games for its premium subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, as per iMore, the official Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch leaves much to be desired because it carries over the flaws from the original design.
How To Get The Tahoma Coupe In GTA 5
The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a sleek muscle car in "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "Grand Theft Auto Online." And if you wanna cruise through Los Santos driving this nod to an American muscle classic, it's gonna cost you. As part of the game's mid-December "Los Santos Drug War" update,...
How To Pet The Exo Dog In Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Explained
Everybody loves a good doggo. And for dog lovers everywhere, there is a very special treat hidden in "Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph" where you can actually pet one. "Season of the Seraph" is the 19th season in "Destiny 2," and among other things, it brings new activities called heists, a new Dungeon, and tons of new gear. Canonically, the story behind "Season of the Seraph" involves player's character attempting to restore the Rasputin AI to use its super-weapons against a villainous threat. It's an intense new chapter in "Destiny 2" lore that concludes "The Witch Queen" arc alongside major PvP changes, but that's not to say that there aren't elements within "Season of the Seraph" designed to lighten the mood. Enter the Exo Dogs.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
How To Get A Free Lamborghini In Forza Horizon 5
The critically acclaimed "Forza Horizon 5" has no shortage of vehicles players can speed through the sunny streets of Mexico in. At launch, "Forza Horizon 5" shipped with over 500 vehicles of all types, including trucks, classic cars, and limited-edition supercars (via IGN). And the list is only increasing. New cars get added to the game with each DLC, the most recent being the "Hot Wheels" DLC that brought some far-out cars to the open-world driving sim. In addition, the game frequently receives seasonal updates that bring new content for free, and the 2022 holiday season was no exception.
backpacker.com
How to Save $1,000 on Your Next Backpacking Trip
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Many of us had to tighten our pursestrings in 2022, and it might feel like a...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
The Giant Turtle In Zelda: Majora's Mask Was Based On The World's Oldest Twins
With more than thirty games in its long-running history, it's no surprise that "The Legend of Zelda" series boasts a number of secrets and stories behind the production of each entry. From the intricate "Zelda" timeline to the origins of Tingle, there's seemingly no end to the interesting tidbits that go into the creation of this venerable franchise's titles.
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
How Applebee's Is Breaking High On Life
Squanch Games' "High on Life" has divided critics with its signature "Rick and Morty"-style humor and constant crossing of invisible lines. From a gameplay perspective, the first-person comedy shooter has also contained a few bugs here and there. One bug, however, borders on game-breaking, as it sees players getting stuck inside Space Applebee's. In the "Blim City Invasion" mission, the player will find themselves at Space Applebee's inquiring about one of its employees, Tweeg. After learning that Tweeg hasn't been coming to work, the player and Kenny — your Gatlien companion — will find a table in the restaurant and begin having a rather intense conversation.
How To Beat The Kyurem Raid In Pokémon Go
In "Pokémon Go," raids remain a great way to connect with other trainers by working together to take on challenges. They also provide a means for catching rare and powerful Pokémon that seldom, if ever, turn up in the wild. At the moment, players should consider taking on the Kyurem raid.
Is One Piece Odyssey Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.
dexerto.com
Swagg & JoeWo want Warzone 2 to “get rid” of controversial Gulag changes
Warzone streamers Swagg and JoeWo have doubled down on their demands that Warzone 2’s developers “get rid of” the changes to the Gulag, which have been largely unpopular since launch. When Warzone 2 launched, players were naturally curious to see how Infinity Ward would follow-up the resounding...
