Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch the Daniel Craig James Bond movies in order
We have seen the last appearance of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. The Knives Out actor has spent more than a decade in the role with five films in the franchise, which were released between 2006 and 2021. Craig was the sixth actor to play the role of Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over Dwayne Johnson, a vastly superior team has come forward to remake ‘Big Trouble in Little China’
Some movies should never be sequelized, rebooted, or remade – and Big Trouble in Little China is definitely one of them – but that doesn’t mean we haven’t resigned ourselves to the fact it’s destined to happen eventually. Based on the overwhelming negativity to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
Jeremy Renner movies: 12 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]
It may seem an unlikely path from the streets of Modesto, California to the Oscar red carpet, but Jeremy Renner has made it there with style. Renner, the star of 2009’s Best Picture winner “The Hurt Locker,” has already earned two Academy Award nominations himself in a career that has included a wide range of films, from thrillers to romances to his current stint wielding a fierce bow-and-arrow in the MCU as Hawkeye. SEEEvery Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar Renner first garnered critical attention for his performance in the title role of the indie biopic “Dahmer” (2002)...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ promo posters reveal a candy-colored look at the James Gunn era’s first movie
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was in the can long before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, though it’s still the first release under new management. Admittedly, this doesn’t mean a huge amount; the tone of the movie, the script, and the marketing strategy will have been decided by the previous Warner Bros. Discovery regime, but all eyes will be on the second installment’s box office performance regardless.
wegotthiscovered.com
A reprehensibly bad blockbuster savaged by anyone unlucky enough to see it feasts on forbidden streaming fruit
If talent were an indicator of a movie’s quality, then Year One would probably rank as one of the best efforts of the 2000s. Unfortunately, it turned out to be an unmitigated and unbridled disaster on every imaginable level. Co-written and directed by the legendary Harold Ramis, the screenplay...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Read The Screenplay For Ryan Coogler And Joe Robert Cole’s Emotional Marvel Film
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. In 2020, the tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sent writer-director Ryan Coogler into a tailspin. While in the early stages of pre-production for the anticipated sequel that would become Marvel/Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler nearly quit filmmaking altogether. “I was at a point where I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,’” Coogler said in a recent interview. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie [or] another Black Panther movie because it hurt a lot....
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ lands near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score proving AI might actually be the future
The horror film that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner but the critical reviews are already in and it looks like M3GAN has slayed it. The story of an AI doll going rogue has had the internet abuzz for quite some time now and based on these early reports it seems the film delivers on what we all want and then some.
wegotthiscovered.com
A resurgent ‘Harry Potter’ star admits he had a much easier time dealing with fame than the central trio
Ever since its release in 2001, the Harry Potter saga is still changing the lives of millions of people who weren’t as lucky to grow up with the world’s most famous wizards. Led by some of the largest names in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the eight-movie franchise introduced the beloved trio to the big screen, and into everyone’s hearts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Battle lines are drawn as an undisputed blockbuster classic is deemed inferior to its subpar sequel
With over 60 years of history and 25 movies to choose from, the debate over the best entry in the James Bond franchise is an argument that has never and will never be answered definitively, although everyone would surely agree that GoldenEye is somewhere very near the top. Following 007’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ isn’t an anomaly when The Rock’s first crack at an iconic IP is still getting roasted 2 decades on
With his reputation as “Franchise Viagra” having gone embarrassingly limp in the aftermath of the Black Adam debacle, Dwayne Johnson has been faced with something he hasn’t experienced in a very long time; failure. After all, the actor and producer hit the promotional trail hard to hype...
Comments / 0