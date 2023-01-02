ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com

How to watch the Daniel Craig James Bond movies in order

We have seen the last appearance of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. The Knives Out actor has spent more than a decade in the role with five films in the franchise, which were released between 2006 and 2021. Craig was the sixth actor to play the role of Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
GoldDerby

Jeremy Renner movies: 12 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

It may seem an unlikely path from the streets of Modesto, California to the Oscar red carpet, but Jeremy Renner has made it there with style. Renner, the star of 2009’s Best Picture winner “The Hurt Locker,” has already earned two Academy Award nominations himself in a career that has included a wide range of films, from thrillers to romances to his current stint wielding a fierce bow-and-arrow in the MCU as Hawkeye. SEEEvery Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar Renner first garnered critical attention for his performance in the title role of the indie biopic “Dahmer” (2002)...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ promo posters reveal a candy-colored look at the James Gunn era’s first movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was in the can long before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, though it’s still the first release under new management. Admittedly, this doesn’t mean a huge amount; the tone of the movie, the script, and the marketing strategy will have been decided by the previous Warner Bros. Discovery regime, but all eyes will be on the second installment’s box office performance regardless.
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Read The Screenplay For Ryan Coogler And Joe Robert Cole’s Emotional Marvel Film

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. In 2020, the tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sent writer-director Ryan Coogler into a tailspin. While in the early stages of pre-production for the anticipated sequel that would become Marvel/Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler nearly quit filmmaking altogether. “I was at a point where I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,’” Coogler said in a recent interview. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie [or] another Black Panther movie because it hurt a lot....
wegotthiscovered.com

‘M3GAN’ lands near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score proving AI might actually be the future

The horror film that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner but the critical reviews are already in and it looks like M3GAN has slayed it. The story of an AI doll going rogue has had the internet abuzz for quite some time now and based on these early reports it seems the film delivers on what we all want and then some.
wegotthiscovered.com

A resurgent ‘Harry Potter’ star admits he had a much easier time dealing with fame than the central trio

Ever since its release in 2001, the Harry Potter saga is still changing the lives of millions of people who weren’t as lucky to grow up with the world’s most famous wizards. Led by some of the largest names in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the eight-movie franchise introduced the beloved trio to the big screen, and into everyone’s hearts.
wegotthiscovered.com

A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat

Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.

