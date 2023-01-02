ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set

Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
TheDailyBeast

Harry Blames William and Kate For Nazi Uniform Debacle in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry makes an extraordinary attempt to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party in his new memoir, Spare, an extract of which has leaked to Page Six.Harry was 20 when he wore the shocking outfit to a friend’s party, prompting global outrage after a picture of him in a Swastika armband appeared on the front page of British tabloid the Sun.In the section of the book seen by Page Six, Harry writes that he was trying to choose between a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform...
KESQ

Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain’s “The Talk” on Tuesday. “So...
Ultimate Classic Rock

K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
The Independent

Actor Edward Norton learns Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother

Edward Norton has discovered that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother.The actor, 53, learned of his link as he appeared on the season nine premiere of Finding Your Roots.Host Henry Louis Gates traced Norton’s genealogy back to Pocahontas as he explained there is a record of the Native American woman marrying John Rolfe (Norton’s 12th great grandfather) on 5 April 1614.“This just makes you realise what a small piece of the whole human story you are,” Norton said after the discovery.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak vows to create ‘safe’ culture for women in anti-social behavior crackdownAdele forced to ‘waddle’ around stage as she struggles with sciaticaJK Rowling got £18 million payout from publishers for 2022 amid transgender row

