Edward Norton has discovered that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother.The actor, 53, learned of his link as he appeared on the season nine premiere of Finding Your Roots.Host Henry Louis Gates traced Norton's genealogy back to Pocahontas as he explained there is a record of the Native American woman marrying John Rolfe (Norton's 12th great grandfather) on 5 April 1614."This just makes you realise what a small piece of the whole human story you are," Norton said after the discovery.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

18 MINUTES AGO