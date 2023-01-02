ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households

By Alessandra Young
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChRPw_0k0sEy5i00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, the emergency SNAP supplements have brought families in need of extra funding based on their household size.

The manager at Quality Foods, in Greer, said a huge percentage of their shoppers use SNAP and will be affected.

“We have a lot, probably 40-50% of our business actually does that,” said Junior Holder.

The emergency supplements brought authorized households to the maximum benefit amount. The entire program isn’t ending, just the additional emergency funds.

“It’s just the extra benefit is ending. So, they’ll still be getting some money,” said Holder.

Junior Holder is the manager at Quality Foods. He said it will be tough on shoppers.

“If you get X amount of dollars and all of a sudden, you get X amount more, you tend to live off of what you get more,” he said. “But when they cut you back, it’s hard on them for a little while.”

Holder said it won’t have a huge impact on the store.

“It’ll hurt them more than it will us,” he said.

Victoria Fitzgerald is one of many that relies on these funds.

“I am a single mother of two kids, a toddler and I also have a newborn,” said Fitzgerald. “It kind of worries me because the price of everything is going up. And that extra allotment that was going on for the pandemic and stuff, that really, really helped a lot.”

She said she is making sacrifices to be able to provide for her children.

ALSO ON WJBF: New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

“I’ve been living off like ramen noodles and things of peanut butter and jelly, as it is. Due to the price of everything,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about what else she will have to give up.

“How am I going to go about making sure they have what they need?” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said she hopes people won’t be cut off from the emergency allotments completely.
“I’m hoping they can come to some sort of resolution, or some kind of compromise,” she stated. “If not the full amount, maybe just half or a third.”

Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their monthly benefit amount.

Starting January 3rd, 2023, you will be able to view your monthly SNAP benefit amount and your emergency allotment amount online.

For more on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

Behind Spartanburg's plan to boost small and minority-owned businesses

Spartanburg officials are working to increase opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses through $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The Spartanburg County Council recently allocated use of the funds in support of OneSpartanburg’s Vision Plan 2.0 over the next five years. Spartanburg has led the state of South...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

WCTEL generates two tons of food donations

NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Mochinut opens in Greer

Mochinut has opened in Greer. The storefront at 1300 S. Highway 14, #C will serve a variety of:. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the U.S., South Korea and Thailand. For more information, visit mochinut.com or instagram.com/mochinut_greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy