Vegan Lentil Meatballs Recipe
Vegan Lenti MeatballsPhoto bymrkornflakes (depositphotos) Today I want to share with you a vegan recipe. A low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan recipe at the same time. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
TRUFF’s Black Truffle-Infused Pasta Sauces Have Ruined Me for All Other Sauces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As big fans of pasta here at Kitchn, we’ve spent countless hours covering the subject in the name of finding the best sauces out there. Whether it’s a new jarred pasta sauce that rivals the authentic ones back in Italy, or classic homemade recipes that stand the test of time, we can all agree that we like to get our pots dirty and try something new.
Delish
Garlic Butter
Fluffy dinner rolls, golden brown sourdough toast, and crisp French bread have finally met their ideal match. This garlic butter is smooth, slightly salty, and plenty garlicky, with a bit of lemon zest and a lot of chopped parsley for extra zip. Garlic butter is a compound butter, which is really just a fancy way to describe butter that has extra flavorings added to it, either sweet or savory. The high amount of fat in butter makes it the perfect medium for carrying extra flavor into your food. We’ve also got red wine butter, Tuscan butter, and maple butter if you’re in the mood to expand your compound butter collection.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CHEESESTEAK PASTA SKILLET
This cheesesteak pasta skillet is flavorful and makes a perfect weeknight dinner dish. It comes together very quickly and reheats great. I love simple skillet meals, and this is one of them. You can add these four-ingredient cheddar muffins, and you’ll have a simple and quick dinner. Ingredients Needed...
