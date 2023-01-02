Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
UK firm develops vans which can charge electric vehicles
A British company is developing a fleet of vans that can charge electric vehicles (EV) no matter where they are.PLUG Charging, headquartered in Cardiff, uses off-grid green hydrogen and other green fuels with an onboard power generation system to allow people without a charging point to charge their vehicles anywhere, even if the driver isn’t present.Unlike other EV charging solutions that typically boost charge by 20 to 30 miles, the PLUG Charging solution will be able to charge from 0 per cent up to 80 per cent of battery capacity within 30 minutes, the company claims.The system will...
An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter
Many people wake up to start their car to warm up in the morning. However, an EV battery does not need to be 'warmed up' before driving. The post An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New cars charging into Australia’s electric vehicle market in 2023
Australia can’t brag about having the world’s most developed or diverse electric vehicle market, but that may be about to change in 2023 with a range of new battery-electric cars expected for release down under. If 2022 showed the huge demand among Australian drivers for brands like the...
Toyota chief praised for warning about electric vehicles: He understands 'the market isn't ready'
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Toyota president's warnings about moving to exclusively electric vehicles in the auto industry on 'Fox & Friends.'
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
NBC Los Angeles
Stellantis Beefs Up Commitment to Electric Flying Vehicle Company Archer Aviation
Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...
Top Speed
As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door
Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
Carscoops
Wireless EV Charging On The Move Is Being Tested In Germany, Michigan Could Be Next
Toyota drew some flak a couple of years back for ads in which it referred to its electrically assisted cars as ‘self-charging hybrids.’ But just imagine if you really could charge an electric car as you drove along. The latest step towards making that dream a reality is the announcement that a German bus in the city of Balingen will soon be juicing up on a wireless charging highway.
Jalopnik
A Bone-Stock Mazda Miata Completed a 1,000-Mile UK Road Trip Using Synthetic Fuel
While EVs are on the come-up, not everyone wants to drive them. Many, especially gearheads, still want an old-fashioned internal combustion engine. The problem is pollution, which is what EVs aim to solve. But what if you could have the best of both worlds: no shitty emissions and the ability to still drive a regular engine? Enter synthetic fuel. And Mazda may have proven that trouble-free emissions can be possible with synthetic fuel with no modifications necessary.
TechCrunch
ZF and Beep to launch ‘several thousand’ autonomous shuttles in the US
Beep, which describes itself as an autonomous mobility-as-a-service company, will implement ZF’s next-generation, Level 4 autonomous shuttle, which the company also launched at CES today. Level 4 autonomy means the vehicle can drive itself without requiring the human to take over in most situations, as long as it’s within the vehicle’s operational design domain. ZF’s new shuttle, which will be built in partnership with AV software company Oxbotica, is designed for urban environments and mixed traffic, ZF said.
Aviation International News
Four Dead In Australian Helicopter Mid-Air
At least four are dead and three more critically injured after the New Year's Day midair collision of a pair of Airbus EC130B4 tour helicopters near the Sea World Marine Park in Main Beach, Queensland, Australia. The accident occurred at 1:59 p.m. local time. Video from a variety of broadcast...
Aviation International News
French BEA Concurs with NTSB on Gaps in ET Max Crash Report
France’s Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses (BEA) on Tuesday followed the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in calling for Ethiopian authorities to amend the final report on the March 10, 2019, crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 to reflect human factors considerations and flight crew shortcomings. Ethiopia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (EAIB) led the investigation with the help of the French and U.S. authorities, both of which said that the report failed to sufficiently address operational and crew performance in its finding that a malfunction in the airplane’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) caused the accident.
RideApart
Huck Cycles Presents The Rugged Stinger Electric Motorcycle
The electric motorcycle segment continues to grow, although not in the sense that most performance-oriented motorcycle enthusiasts would have hoped. While there are indeed a good number of sporty, performance-focused electric motorcycles—thinks Zero and Energica—the selection of small-capacity, utility-focused commuters vastly outnumbers them. That being said, there's no...
Aviation International News
FAA Approves IS&S Autothrottle for G1000 King Airs
Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) has added Beechcraft King Airs equipped with Garmin G1000 and G1000 NXi avionics to its ThrustSense autothrottle supplemental type certificate (STC) program. The move adds a significant number of aircraft to the potential market for the ThrustSense autothrottle and adds the safety benefits of ThrustSense—including LifeGuard engine-out VMCa mitigation—to G1000-equipped King Airs.
Comments / 0