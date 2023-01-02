Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least. Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the...
Wave 3
WAVE Country impacted by heavy rainfall, flash flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavy rain coming down Tuesday morning is having an impacts on roads in WAVE Country. Multiple roads are blocked by flash flooding and crews have been out conducting water rescues. Flooding will slowly recede into the afternoon as there is a flood watch until 1...
Wave 3
Fairdale residents react to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale. “You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Commuters who use the Sherman Minton Bridge should be aware of a lane closure this week. A guardrail on the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound is being repaired. This means alternating ramp lane closures will begin on or after 9 p.m. Wednesday and remain until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Wave 3
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flash flooding impacted several people across WAVE County Tuesday. In Meade county, Laura Thomas said her animals have been flooded in all day and her family is worried about their animals surviving. “What, less than two weeks ago, we were working very hard to keep our...
WHAS 11
Breckinridge County schools closed today
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3. According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions". Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay...
WLKY.com
Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
Zoneton Fire Department rescues Kentucky drivers from flash flooding
ZONETON, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department was busy in Bullitt County on Tuesday with water rescues, helping people stranded in their cars from high waters. "We don't get that much flooding a lot of time. You know, we get a lot of rain sometimes, but this came down pretty quick over the night time," Fire Chief Kevin Woulton said. "This morning was just a rare occasion and it just piled on all at once."
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: One lane back open after crash on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Interstate 64 in Louisville is causing a big traffic backup. One lane on I-64 westbound has opened back as of 3:30 p.m. Louisville Metro Police Department said that a vehicle was trapped underneath a semi causing the backup. They said there was one person rescued with no injuries reported.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
WLKY.com
Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
Mall St. Matthews Indoor Playground
There is an indoor playground inside Mall St. Matthews. We checked it out and it has all the fun for your little one. Perfect for days that are too hot, too cold, or too wet to be outside, the indoor playground located inside Mall St. Matthews is a great place to take your littles.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
WLKY.com
Hundreds of Mount Washington elementary students start 2023 in brand new school
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Hundreds of elementary students in Bullitt County started the new year in a new school. Old Mill Elementary School in Mount Washington used to sit off Highway 44, but now it's in a $20,000,000 building just off Golden Wing Road. Bullitt County Public School leaders...
WLKY.com
Tractor-trailer struck by train on railroad tracks in Oldham County
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train in Crestwood early Tuesday morning, according to Oldham County Police. The tractor-trailer apparently was stuck on the tracks when a train plowed into it around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Ave. You can see video from the...
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville and New Albany basketball getting ready for rivalry game
INDIANA — The latest renewal in one of the longest-running series in Indiana boys high school basketball is Friday night. New Albany and Jeffersonville are still as fierce of rivals as they were in the first game which was in 1909. Hear from both teams coaches in the player...
