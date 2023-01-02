ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A Day of Welcome and Celebration for Danville Police and Fire Departments

Before an overflowing Wednesday morning crowd in the Danville City Council Chambers, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr presided over the swearing in of four new Danville Probationary Police Officers, along with three promotions within the Danville Fire Department. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr welcomes everyone; Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses new probationary...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Family, dogs escape Urbana house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A family and pets escaped a house fire in Urbana New Year's Eve. The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 1900 block of Willow Rd. around 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially sent...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Third cannabis dispensary potentially arriving in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A potential third cannabis dispensary could be coming to Danville in the near future. Danville’s Zoning Administrator Logan Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC of Brookfield, Ill. petitioned to operate a medicinal and adult-use cannabis dispensary north of the current location of Sunnyside Dispensary. The petition came shortly after a discussion in […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville With Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Number Three? Could Be

(Above) Looking north from where Lynch Drive currently ends (Sunnyside Dispensary would be to the left from this angle), the very next parcel is owned by the Sleep Inn Hotel (to the right from this angle). The parcel after that is where Parkway Dispensary LLC out of Brookfield, IL would like to build Danville’s third cannabis dispensary (pending the groundbreaking for the 2nd one, the already approved Seven Point of Illinois at 388 Eastgate).
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
MAHOMET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL

