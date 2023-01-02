(Above) Looking north from where Lynch Drive currently ends (Sunnyside Dispensary would be to the left from this angle), the very next parcel is owned by the Sleep Inn Hotel (to the right from this angle). The parcel after that is where Parkway Dispensary LLC out of Brookfield, IL would like to build Danville’s third cannabis dispensary (pending the groundbreaking for the 2nd one, the already approved Seven Point of Illinois at 388 Eastgate).

DANVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO