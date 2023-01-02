Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Champaign woman with warrant for aggravated discharge of firearm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating a Champaign woman with a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said the suspect is 47-year-old Angelia J. Gant. They described her as a 5’08” black female, weighing 233 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. The […]
Champaign Crime Stoppers looking for man suspected of theft, $10,000 in credit card fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a man suspected of theft and credit card fraud. The suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby on N. Neil St. in Champaign on Dec. 9. The suspect then used the victim’s credit […]
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A Day of Welcome and Celebration for Danville Police and Fire Departments
Before an overflowing Wednesday morning crowd in the Danville City Council Chambers, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr presided over the swearing in of four new Danville Probationary Police Officers, along with three promotions within the Danville Fire Department. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr welcomes everyone; Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses new probationary...
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Fire Fighters Called to 102 Illinois Street; 102 South State Street
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. Danville Fire Fighters responded to a fully involved house fire early this morning on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called out at 1:15 AM to 102 Illinois Street. It is believed that the home was vacant at the time of the...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
WAND TV
Family, dogs escape Urbana house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A family and pets escaped a house fire in Urbana New Year's Eve. The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 1900 block of Willow Rd. around 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially sent...
Third cannabis dispensary potentially arriving in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A potential third cannabis dispensary could be coming to Danville in the near future. Danville’s Zoning Administrator Logan Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC of Brookfield, Ill. petitioned to operate a medicinal and adult-use cannabis dispensary north of the current location of Sunnyside Dispensary. The petition came shortly after a discussion in […]
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville With Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Number Three? Could Be
(Above) Looking north from where Lynch Drive currently ends (Sunnyside Dispensary would be to the left from this angle), the very next parcel is owned by the Sleep Inn Hotel (to the right from this angle). The parcel after that is where Parkway Dispensary LLC out of Brookfield, IL would like to build Danville’s third cannabis dispensary (pending the groundbreaking for the 2nd one, the already approved Seven Point of Illinois at 388 Eastgate).
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
foxillinois.com
Milwaukee man arrested after police chase in Vermillion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ind. (WICS) — A Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in Vermillion County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper saw a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on State Road 63 near State Road 32 driving 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.
newschannel20.com
Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
NWS: At least 6 tornadoes reported in Illinois Tuesday
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
