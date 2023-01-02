Read full article on original website
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
cardinalnews.org
Floyd County manufacturer to expand, add 25 jobs
A Floyd County manufacturer will expand its operations, investing $40.2 million and creating 25 new jobs, according to announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs, the governor’s office said.
WDBJ7.com
What to expect: Post-holiday Monday is busy travel day on US roads
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as people get home from holiday celebrations. Experts say the best time to leave is before 2 p.m. or leave after 8 p.m. “Hopefully on the second there’s not a huge...
wallstreetwindow.com
Southside News Today Launches New Monthly Newsletter For Danville, Virginia Area And Beyond – Mike Swanson
A few years ago, veteran radio sports and news anchor Chuck Vipperman, launched a daily video news wrapup of events in Southside Virginia, with a focus on Danville and Pittsylvania County, although he will occasionally cover what is happening in Martinsville, Henry County, and Halifax County too. It’s called Southside News Today. He has a Facebook page dedicated to it and typically uploads each video in the evening. It is then published on the Chatham Star-Tribune website. The paper profiled him back in June, writing that he “believes local residents have an appetite for a straight-forward, unbiased delivery of the news — and that is what he strives to achieve.”
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
WDBJ7.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors build better future
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors in need, not only by putting food on the table, but by creating greater financial security by allowing households to pay for essentials. Wes Childress, Director of Marketing and Communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia, joined us on Here @...
WSLS
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and...
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
WSET
Power restored to 1400+ Lynchburg customers who lost power
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Power has been restored. Over 1400 Appalachian Power customers are without power Wednesday in Lynchburg. Two separate outages close together on AEP's Outage Map show the areas where customers have no power. One outage area is affecting 1,380 customers in the area around Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue releases first comprehensive strategic plan
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue released a comprehensive strategic plan identifying what the department will focus on from 2023-2025. “It was viewed as being really full circle, full 360 degree view of the department, where we are now, where we want to go and how we’re going to get there,” said Chief Travis Griffith of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
