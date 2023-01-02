ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Chicago

Man, 50, stabbed in neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically injured after being stabbed in the Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:03 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 50, was arguing with a known suspect on the street when he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.The victim was transported by CFD to Masonic hospital in critical condition. The suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered on the scene.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL

