CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically injured after being stabbed in the Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:03 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 50, was arguing with a known suspect on the street when he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.The victim was transported by CFD to Masonic hospital in critical condition. The suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered on the scene.No further information was immediately available.

