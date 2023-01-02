Read full article on original website
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
3 takeaways from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the National Hockey League’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the
What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park
"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
NBC Sports
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys
The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some of the...
Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
Winter Classic Takes Different Meaning for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to gain two points at Fenway Park but Mike Sullivan says the venue has a more personal meaning.
Yardbarker
Penguins Options In Net Behind Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh fans have become far too familiar with backup and third string goalies over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to know who is waiting in line at the position. One step behind Jarry is obviously DeSmith and if the injury is nothing major, this is a...
Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
