Rick Hahn Content With White Sox 2B Options; Door Remains Open
Hahn content with 2B options; door remains open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox filled two crucial gaps heading into the 2023 season, signing Andrew Benintendi – who donned his No. 23 jersey for the first time Wednesday – and Mike Clevinger in free agency.
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer. After signing Hosmer, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023
Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Report: Ryan Borucki Signs With Cubs
Former Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs.
Former Dodger All-Star Outfielder Linked to Padres as Free Agent Destination
This would make a lot of fans very unhappy.
2022 White Sox in Review: Andrew Vaughn
The first baseman turned corner outfielder provided decent production at the plate in 2022.
Chicago Cubs News: Eric Hosmer is coming to the North Side
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for a first baseman. They didn’t land Jose Abreu so the thought was that they were going to stay internal for the job. With Dansby Swanson taking shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving to second base, the middle of the infield looks amazing. However, the corners of the infield leave a lot to be desired. However, the Cubs might have made a move to make it a little bit better.
Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres
Peter Seidler is not your typical billionaire as baseball is in his DNA. The San Diego Padres owner/chairman is the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley. The legacy of his family’s name in major league baseball is safely secure. But Seidler hopes to enhance their reputation as builders of perennial contending baseball teams.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
White Sox Announce Signing of Outfielder Andrew Benintendi
White Sox announce signing of Benintendi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been several weeks since the White Sox reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, but the team finally made the deal official on Tuesday. The pact was first reported on Dec. 16 by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs have sent relief pitcher Erich Uelmen to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.
Chicago Cubs: Eric Hosmer is a Good Buy-Low, Bridge to Matt Mervis
The Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract with free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer Wednesday. Hosmer is a nice pick up that comes with no financial risk, and could be a good placeholder at first base until prospects Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball are ready for a call-up to the big leagues, Jack Vita writes.
Red Sox fans shouldn’t fall for the Chaim Bloom redemption arc after Rafael Devers news
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have re-signed Rafael Devers, but should the fanbase forgive him now?. The Boston Red Sox fanbase hasn’t exactly been thrilled with the performance of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for his work the past year. This offseason, the Red Sox didn’t exactly do much to improve the roster, although they did bring in Japanese superstar outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Perhaps their biggest move came in the form of the retention of one of their biggest stars.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Chicago Cubs Reportedly in Talks with Free Agent Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have been in talks with free agent Eric Hosmer on a potential contract, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported over the weekend. Hosmer played the first 12 seasons of his Major League career for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.
Pedro Grifol: Andrew Benintendi 'fits perfect' for White Sox because of his versatile skills
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol believes newly signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi is exactly the club needed after it was too often one-dimensional in 2022.
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
Angels News: Halos Add Catcher, Two Relievers on Minor League Deals
They're continuing to add minor league depth.
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
