thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens' victory over Denver. He's missed four games since. Baltimore's final scheduled game of the regular season is...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens, Bengals game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon announced Sunday's game in Cincinnati will be played at 1 p.m. Additionally, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. Sporting...
Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player
BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.
Steelers vs Ravens Grades: A Whole Lot of A's for the Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up when it mattered, which is becoming a revolving theme.
Nottingham MD
Board of Public Works approves new stadium lease agreement for M&T Bank Stadium between Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday unanimously approved a new stadium lease agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Ravens that extends the team’s commitment to remain in Baltimore and support investment in M&T Bank Stadium through the end of the 2037 NFL season, with two five-year options to extend.
