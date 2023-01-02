Read full article on original website
Related
homedit.com
Art Deco Architecture: Buildings that Illuminate This Brilliant Style
Art Deco architecture flourished throughout the world between the years of the World Wars. Art Deco is one of the first true international styles. You can find prominent examples of Art Deco buildings from India to the United States. Art Deco architecture stemmed from design ideas of the previous era,...
mansionglobal.com
Your Guide to Everything Real Estate in 2023
Mansion Global’s outlook for the year, from amenities, developments, what’s in store for top markets and more. The sudden downturn housing markets took after two years of heady, frenzied activity is expected to define much of 2023, as well. Despite subdued dealmaking worldwide, a number of trends will...
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Don’t Love Accent Walls? Try Accent Doors
Kelsey is a writer, editor, and photographer. She has lived on a ship and in a travel trailer, but feels most at home in her midcentury Florida bungalow that she styles with thrifted and antique finds. When she’s not writing about travel, interiors, commerce, or food, you can find her tending to her tropical garden.
This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million
Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
mansionglobal.com
Manhattan Luxury Housing Ends Year on an Average Note
Manhattan luxury real estate capped a bumpy year on an average note, with 13 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to a roundup of deals from Olshan Realty on Monday. That’s one fewer than the 10-year average for the last week...
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels. Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and...
Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style
A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
mansionglobal.com
Despite a Broader Slowdown, the Luxury Market Notched at Least Seven $100 Million Deals in 2022
The luxury real-estate market may have returned to earth slightly in 2022 following a whirlwind pandemic-induced free-for-all in 2021. Still, some of the country’s richest buyers managed to log big-ticket deals. There were at least seven deals closed for $100 million or more in 2022, down from the eight...
See How a Stager Took a Living Room from Bland to Bold in This British Rental
Home rental website Airbnb has become so saturated with listings, from cozy log cabins to million-dollar mansions, that property owners need to go the extra mile to make their place stand out. This was the task laid before Fabienne Miller, property stylist and owner of Fabienne Interiors in Coalville, England,...
homestyling.guru
Parramon + Tahull adds tiled floors and bespoke joinery to refurbished Barcelona apartment
Barcelona architecture studio Parramon + Tahull has renovated a traditional apartment in the city’s Gracia neighbourhood, adding birch plywood joinery and ceramic tiling to complement the building’s original features. The apartment is home to a family of four, which has lived there for several years and wanted to...
mansionglobal.com
A Bird’s Eye View From a Storied Art Deco Tower in Lower Manhattan
This newly remodeled three-bedroom apartment is in the northwest corner of the 25th floor of One Wall Street, the former office tower that has been completely reimagined as luxury condos. “It has a gorgeous wrapped terrace with a big square living room/dining room and eat-in kitchen,” said listing agent Kirk...
mansionglobal.com
London’s Trophy-Home Market Surged Last Year
Super-rich home buyers couldn’t get enough of London last year, according to a wealth report Tuesday from estate agency Beauchamp Estates. The number of property sales across central London’s ultra-prime housing market—defined as homes priced over £15 million (US$17.95 million)—soared 30% over the course of 2022, the London-based brokerage said.
mansionglobal.com
Boxing Day Sees Surge of New Listings in the U.K.
Boxing Day was a sign of revamped interest in the U.K. real estate market. The number of new sellers who listed their homes on Rightmove on Boxing Day—celebrated on Dec. 26—jumped 46% compared to 2021, according to the property portal. In addition, a large number of homeowners got...
homedit.com
Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style
Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
mansionglobal.com
Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels
Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and interest rate hikes, the latest market reports show. There was a cooldown across almost all property types and price points, although some segments fared better than...
homestyling.guru
Earthy colours bring warmth to clifftop Aethos Ericeira hotel in Portugal
Lisbon-based Pedra Silva Arquitectos has teamed up with Spanish design studio Astet to convert a former clifftop farmstead on Portugal’s west coast into a destination for surfers. Aethos Ericeira is a 50-room hotel positioned high up on sandstone cliffs, overlooking the beach on a stretch of coastline known to...
Comments / 0