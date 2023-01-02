ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Top basketball performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
Here are the best of the best from the last week of high school basketball action in and around the Panhandle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly statistics after your game(s) to ensure your athlete is included in top performers by emailing sports@amarillo.com.

Cooper Pillion, Amarillo High

Braden Hausen and Zack Brown were outstanding last week, but Pillion takes the cake. He scored 19 against Highland Park, eight against Allen, 17 against Cibolo Steele and 16 against LR Parkview.

Ashley Norman, Randall

Norman has been excellent all season and that was especially true last week. She dropped 18 points versus Midland Legacy, had 12 against Midland Greenwood, 12 versus Midland High and 12 against El Paso Socorro — all victories for the Lady Raiders.

Danner Price, Sanford-Fritch

Recorded a triple double in a 78-41 win over Memphis. Had 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists while scoring his 1,000th career point.

Aiden Tarango, Perryton

Excellent player continues his excellent season. Scored 17 points against Frenship and 19 against Lubbock High.

Berling Bartlett, Pampa

Bartlett has consistently been one of the best players in the Panhandle this season. She scored 14 points against Muenster, 17 points in the Lady Harvester's follow-up game, 13 points in the Silver Bracket final of the First State Holiday Bank Classic. She was named to the All-Tournament team.

Joe Clay and Hayden Alston, Texline

Clay scored 26 points against Sanford-Fritch and 28 against Silverton while Alston had 22 against Fritch and 23 against Silverton.

Taytum Bell and McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High

Smith has become a weekly fixture for top performers, but this week she's joined by a teammate. Smith had 14 points against Atascocita last week while Bell had 10, Bell put up 16 against Lebanon while Smith added 14, and Sims put up 21 against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Harlie Brabham, SJCA

Had eight points against Wheeler and 11 against Paducah, both wins for SJCA.

Aubrey Devin, Hereford

Scored nine points in a win over Odessa Permian after the Lady Herd overcame an 11-point halftime deficit. She added 15 in a win against Fort Stockton and nine against Midland Christian.

Kenyon Loftis and Zevan Gonzalez, Hereford

Loftis had 21 in a win against San Elizario and 18 against Monahans. Gonzalez scored 18 against Del Reio and 13 against EP Cathedral. Most important, the Herd won all four of those games.

Ceasar Amaya, Bovina

Amaya was a one-man scoring machine this past week. He put up 15 on Petersburg, 21 on West Texas, 11 against Claude, 24 against Highland Park and 26 against Follett.

Cuide Deeds, Claude

Scored 13 points against Bovina.

Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Scored 13 points against Bovina.

Maddox Miller, Follett

Had 22 points against Bovina.

Hannon Lankford and Brenna Butler, Gruver

Lankford scored 11 against Dumas, 20 against Perryton and 15 against Bushland. Butler put up 22 on Bushland a 19 on Caprock.

Bobbie Renee Fouquet, Claude

Fouquet had quite the tournament at Gruver. She scored nine against Spearman, 14 against Perryton and 10 against Bushland.

Braylen Lusby, Spearman

Remarkable tournament by Lusby, who is having a stellar season. She scored 21 against Claude, 15 against Perryton, 25 against Dumas and 13 against Caprock.

Brooklyn Boyett and Emma Troxell, Bushland

This pair did work in the Gruver tournament. Troxell had 16 against Caprcock, 19 against Dumas, 13 against Claude and 26 against Gruver. Boyett put up 15 on Gruver, 20 on Claude, six on Caprock and 23 against Dumas.

Jack Pipkin, Spearman

Scored 24 against Boys Ranch and 16 against Spearman.

Hector Villanueva, Pampa

Scored 18 against Canadian, 25 against Gruver and 12 against Stratford.

Devin Rutherford, Dalhart

Scored 10 against Dumas, 17 against Boys Ranch and 12 against Gruver.

Grant Blackwell, Boys Ranch

Had 16 against Dalhart and 24 against Canadian.

Jimmy Estrada, Dumas

Scored 13 against Dalhart, 13 against Boys Ranch and 10 against Stratford.

Jefferson Weaver, Gruver

Put on a show at the Greyhounds home tournament. Scored 20 against Pampa, 14 against Dalhart, and 10 against Spearman.

