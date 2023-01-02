ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 2

lgbfjb
2d ago

So Hughes gets a bonus for doing his job. What a joke. Time to get rid of the BOA and the city manager and assistant manager and just have a Mayor who has total control.

Reply
2
Related
WITN

Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process

Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022. The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989. Young described, “A...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in effect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we’ve been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. Despite some ongoing discussions between city officials that have been ongoing since before the coronavirus pandemic, those parking restrictions are now in place. Whether you’re parking for work or visiting a business, there […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages

PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven Habitat for Humanity Presents “Women Up” Program

Join Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Women Up. The Woman Up program is about including women and challenging them to help build a stronger, safer community in Craven County by encouraging a female-oriented work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together. This is an inclusive opportunity, men are not excluded, and this event is open to all gender identities.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Couple welcomes one of firstborns into New Year

The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Mega Millions...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

It’s time to renew golf cart permits in Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET — When the calendar flipped to 2023 at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022 golf cart permits expired, so it’s time for those who use them in Cape Carteret to renew them. Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the permits cost $75 and will be good...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 1, 2 & 3

Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty Merges with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty recently announced their firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.
WASHINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy