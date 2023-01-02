Join Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Women Up. The Woman Up program is about including women and challenging them to help build a stronger, safer community in Craven County by encouraging a female-oriented work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together. This is an inclusive opportunity, men are not excluded, and this event is open to all gender identities.

