lgbfjb
2d ago
So Hughes gets a bonus for doing his job. What a joke. Time to get rid of the BOA and the city manager and assistant manager and just have a Mayor who has total control.
Related
WITN
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
newbernnow.com
Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process
Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022. The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989. Young described, “A...
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
Jacksonville police chief discusses ways to tamper crime after seeing 2022 numbers
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The beginning of a year is a time of reflection for many. Jacksonville Police Department Chief Mike Yaniero looked over their crime rate numbers for last year and noticed some differences. The burglary and theft rates rose in 2022 while murder rates went down slightly. Last year, five people were murdered […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in effect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we’ve been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. Despite some ongoing discussions between city officials that have been ongoing since before the coronavirus pandemic, those parking restrictions are now in place. Whether you’re parking for work or visiting a business, there […]
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages
PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
newbernnow.com
Craven Habitat for Humanity Presents “Women Up” Program
Join Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Women Up. The Woman Up program is about including women and challenging them to help build a stronger, safer community in Craven County by encouraging a female-oriented work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together. This is an inclusive opportunity, men are not excluded, and this event is open to all gender identities.
WNCT
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
WNCT
Couple welcomes one of firstborns into New Year
The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The Braddy family welcomed their son, Owen, into the world on New Year's Day at 12:10 a.m. at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Mega Millions...
carolinacoastonline.com
Maryland-based resort development and management company buys The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores for $18 million
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced last week the sale of The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores. In a news release Dec. 30, the firm said the inn is a 102-room...
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
carolinacoastonline.com
It’s time to renew golf cart permits in Cape Carteret
CAPE CARTERET — When the calendar flipped to 2023 at midnight on Dec. 31, 2022 golf cart permits expired, so it’s time for those who use them in Cape Carteret to renew them. Town Manager Frank Rush said last week the permits cost $75 and will be good...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 1, 2 & 3
Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
newbernnow.com
Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty Merges with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty recently announced their firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.
