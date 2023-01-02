Read full article on original website
The legal Ohio sports betting market saw more transactions and unique users over its first two days than any other state, according to a geolocation service provider. OH sports betting, which launched on New Year’s Day, saw 11.3 million geolocation transactions across over 783,000 unique accounts from 12 a.m. Jan 1 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, according to a GeoComply press release. That was the most of any state up and running with legalized online betting and only six million less transactions than New York had during its opening weekend last year, despite the population difference.
First Day Of MA Sports Betting Hearing On Barstool Ends With Questions
MA sports betting regulators will head into executive session Wednesday to seek additional clarity about a pair of incidents regarding license hopeful Barstool Sportsbook, via Penn Entertainment. Commissioner Eileen O’Brien desired more information regarding a 2021 violation in Indiana and a pending lawsuit in Illinois. Barstool Sportsbook’s parent company...
Fanatics Pitch To MA Sports Betting Regulator Confirms Platform Provider
BetFanatics will be powered by Amelco, as LSR reported in April and was confirmed in a MA sports betting hearing Wednesday. The operator confirmed its usage of the B2B supplier during its online Massaschusetts sports betting license suitability review Wednesday with the MA Gaming Commission. CEO Matt King confirmed in...
