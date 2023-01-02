The legal Ohio sports betting market saw more transactions and unique users over its first two days than any other state, according to a geolocation service provider. OH sports betting, which launched on New Year’s Day, saw 11.3 million geolocation transactions across over 783,000 unique accounts from 12 a.m. Jan 1 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, according to a GeoComply press release. That was the most of any state up and running with legalized online betting and only six million less transactions than New York had during its opening weekend last year, despite the population difference.

