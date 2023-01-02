Suspect in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police near New York’s Times Square expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square
Trevor Bickford, 19, allegedly approached police officers and tried to strike them with a machete on New Year's Eve A 19-year-old has been charged after he allegedly tried to attack three police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Police sources told ABC News that Bickford took a train...
Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford was on FBI radar since Dec. 10, sources say
The Maine teenager and suspected radicalized Islamist extremist charged with attacking NYPD cops near Times Square had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the New Year’s Eve slashing, law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday. Trevor Bickford’s mom, Audra Simpson, called police in their town to express concerns about her 19-year-old son’s increasing obsession with Islam on Dec. 10, and local cops passed the tip on to the feds, the sources said. “As a result of that conversation, we gave her some direction and then we notified the FBI,” Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post....
Times Square New Year’s Eve attacker Trevor Bickford’s ‘diary reveals desire to join the Taliban & die a martyr’
THE suspected Times Square New Year's Eve attacker's dairy has revealed his alleged desire to join the Taliban and die a Martyr, sources say. Trevor Bickford, 19, has been suspected of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete. On New Year's Eve, Bickford allegedly pulled out a...
WISH-TV
Man accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete wanted ‘to kill people, carry out jihad,’ prosecutors say
(CNN) — Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve, traveled to the city “in order to kill people and carry out jihad,” prosecutors say. The three injured NYPD officers are in stable condition, according...
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Indiana Mall Shooter Told Ex-Girlfriend He Would `Take Others' If He Died
The ex-girlfriend of a 20-year-old man who fatally shot three people at an Indianapolis-area mall said he told her he didn’t expect to make it to 21 and that if he killed himself, he would “take others” with him, a police chief said Wednesday. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman...
Twice-deported, MS-13 gang suspect on El Salvador's most wanted list arrested in Virginia
An El Salvadoran man listed as one of the country's most wanted criminals was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.
Washington Examiner
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Suspect Accused of Trying to Murder Paul Pelosi Opts to Go to Trial
David DePape pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges, including attempted murder, for the alleged kidnapping and assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. During a brief hearing, DePape—who police say admitted to also targeting California Gov. Gavin Newson, Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and actor Tom Hanks—opted to go to trial over the Oct. 28 attack. He faces both state and federal charges and will return to court Feb. 23 to set a date for his state trial. He previously pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and assault charges in the federal case. First responders from the San Francisco Police previously said their body-cam captured DePape swing at Pelosi with a hammer as they arrived on scene.Read it at CBS News
Aspiring Transgender Model Accused Of Murdering Father, Injuring Sister In Staged Home Invasion
Nikki Secondino allegedly ran to neighbors for help, claiming two masked intruders broke into her Brooklyn apartment and demanded money. Now, she is charged with her father's murder and sister's attempted murder. An aspiring transgender model is under arrest for allegedly murdering her father in what was initially believed to...
Pakistani rapist is released from jail on the condition he marries deaf victim
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman who became pregnant by the attack.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country.
Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials. The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that around 7 a.m. various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor’s office said its personnel were investigating. In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.
NYC machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford’s mom alerted FBI to alleged extremism: report
The mother of Trevor Bickford, the man accused of attacking NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, reportedly alerted the FBI to her son's alleged extremist views.
Teen charged in machete attack on three police in New York City
A 19-year-old man who attacked police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve in Manhattan was charged on Monday with assault and attempted murder, the New York Police Department said. The charges were brought against Trevor Bickford, who police say attacked three officers just outside the Times Square security zone where New Yorkers gathered by the tens of thousands on New Year's Eve.
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Opened Fire On A Crowded Subway Car In Brooklyn Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism Charges
The man who opened fire on the New York City subway last year, wounding 10, pleaded guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday. Frank R. James, 63, faces a possible life sentence for the attack, which took place during the busy morning rush hour on a Manhattan-bound train at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
A 19-year-old accused of attacking 3 NYPD officers with a machete was recently put on a federal do-not-fly list after his mom told the FBI he was interested in Islamic extremism, report says
The FBI determined after an interview that the suspect planned to travel to Afghanistan to fight alongside the Taliban, ABC News reported.
Comments / 0