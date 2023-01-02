ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after ISP trooper’s car hit on I-465 while assisting with earlier crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in a suspected drunk driving crash in which an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting with an earlier crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

The earlier, multi-car crash happened on southbound I-465 (mile marker 18.2) around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. ISP said at least eight vehicles were involved in this crash. One person was severely injured, and several lanes of the interstate had to be closed.

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

Trooper Kendra Gonzalez, who was off duty at the time, was called to the scene to help with crash reconstruction. She parked her ISP vehicle with her emergency lights activated.

Investigators said as she was assisting, a driver in a Ford Fusion struck Trooper Gonzalez’s Dodge Charger. She was not hurt, although she was standing outside of her vehicle.

Police said the Ford’s driver Tony Staker, 45, was suspected of drunk driving and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was then booked into the Marion County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP said they have no further information to release about the earlier eight-vehicle car crash.

