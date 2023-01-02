Read full article on original website
Georgia’s DUI Task Force receives $2.9 million grant
Georgia State Patrol’s specialized DUI Task Force is receiving a $2.9 million state grant. On Jan. 2, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) confirmed $2.9 million has been awarded to the Department of Public Safety to continue its DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension (ALS) Program.
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Georgia, third one in 3 months
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in central Georgia may have felt a slight tremble after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake took place Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened in Milledgeville, just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble. Last October, two small...
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The severe threat has ended across South Georgia. Several tornado warnings happened across South Georgia since Wednesday morning. A Wednesday morning tornado warning in Early County left minor damage. A downed power line was reported on Jesse Johnson Lane. A downed tree on a powerline was...
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
Update: 16 fatalities reported on Georgia Roads by midnight Jan. 1 over the New Year travel period
By midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, 16 people had died on Georgia roads over the New Year travel period. Two people died on Gwinnett County roads on New Year’s Eve but no fatal crashes were reported in Walton County at this time. Update on morning of Dec. 31, 2022.
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Nalani West was reported missing from her home in Riverdale Monday afternoon, after not being seen since early that morning. Nalani is described as 5 feet 4...
Georgia Lottery’s Mega Millions Kicks off New Year with $785M Jackpot
The new year is off to an exciting start with the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tues., Jan. 3 drawing at an estimated $785 million ($403.8 million cash). This is the fourth highest jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six...
Here's what you need to know: New year means new laws in effect across Georgia and South Carolina
Ga. — A new year means new laws in both of our states. In Georgia and South Carolina, several new laws are now in effect. In Georgia, victims of violent crimes have to be notified before court hearings. Online sellers have to share contact information with customers to...
Georgia ranks 3rd in the nation for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for railroad crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
