Georgia’s DUI Task Force receives $2.9 million grant

Georgia State Patrol’s specialized DUI Task Force is receiving a $2.9 million state grant. On Jan. 2, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) confirmed $2.9 million has been awarded to the Department of Public Safety to continue its DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension (ALS) Program.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The severe threat has ended across South Georgia. Several tornado warnings happened across South Georgia since Wednesday morning. A Wednesday morning tornado warning in Early County left minor damage. A downed power line was reported on Jesse Johnson Lane. A downed tree on a powerline was...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
VALDOSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia ranks 3rd in the nation for railroad crossing crashes

(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for railroad crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE

