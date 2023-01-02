VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.

