SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern. Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Southeastern Mendocino Interior,...
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
North Coast Journal
SIXTH UPDATE: 101 Shut Down from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. “This is not the time to go anywhere close to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
krcrtv.com
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
kymkemp.com
Storm Damage Noted in Southern Humboldt as Lost Coast Sees Wind Gusts Up to 94 MPH
As the storm front predicted for Northern California hits, reports of damages are coming in from the Southern Humboldt area. The National Weather Service reported that the highest wind gust, as of 11 a.m., was reported on Upper Bear River Road on King’s Range. Additionally, Shelter Cove Fire has...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of…
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
kymkemp.com
Southern Humboldt Schools Closed Today
All schools in the Southern Humboldt Unified School District and the Agnes J. Johnson Charter School in Weott are closed today, January 4. Second District Supervisor, Michelle Bushnell, reached out just after 6 a.m. to help spread the word about the school closures. Currently, there are over 1,000 PG&E customers...
North Coast Journal
Hazardous Weather to Hit Humboldt with Flood, Wind Watches Issued
The National Weather Service is imposing flood and high wind watches on the North Coast and has issued a hazardous weather outlook with very high winds and days of rain in the forecast. “A major storm system will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall...
kymkemp.com
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
bohemian.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
North Coast Journal
'A Lot of Trauma' as Rio Dell Faces Incoming Storm, Already Rattled by Quakes
Already battered from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, the city of Rio Dell suffered “far more significant” damage in the 5.4 quake that rattled Humboldt County on New Year’s Day, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp. “These earthquakes were absolutely scary,” he said. “After the...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
kymkemp.com
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One
A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
