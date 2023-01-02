ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern. Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Southeastern Mendocino Interior,...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week

EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Southern Humboldt Schools Closed Today

All schools in the Southern Humboldt Unified School District and the Agnes J. Johnson Charter School in Weott are closed today, January 4. Second District Supervisor, Michelle Bushnell, reached out just after 6 a.m. to help spread the word about the school closures. Currently, there are over 1,000 PG&E customers...
WEOTT, CA
North Coast Journal

Hazardous Weather to Hit Humboldt with Flood, Wind Watches Issued

The National Weather Service is imposing flood and high wind watches on the North Coast and has issued a hazardous weather outlook with very high winds and days of rain in the forecast. “A major storm system will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
bohemian.com

‘Murder Mountain’ Makes Killer Pinot Noir

Humboldt County landmark inspires Netflix and winemaking. When most people think of Humboldt County, it’s not for vineyards. Adrian Manspeaker, founder and winemaker at Joseph Jewell Wines, is hoping to change that. Having grown up in Benbow in southern Humboldt County, Manspeaker attended the College of the Redwoods in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One

A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
ARCATA, CA

