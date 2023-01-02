Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
nbcboston.com
Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Dedham for Hours
A motorcycle crash Saturday night in Dedham, Massachusetts, shut down parts of Interstate 95 for several hours. Very little information was available but the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed there was a motorcycle crash shortly before 7 p.m. on I-95 northbound before the University Avenue exit. MassDOT said serious injuries...
nbcboston.com
Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire
A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning. Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home. First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames. Firefighters have been able to knock down most of the...
nbcboston.com
East Boston Man Charged With Keying Dozens of Cars
An East Boston man has been arrested in connection with vandalizing dozens of cars. The suspect, identified as Santos Moscoso, 47, was arrested on Thursday, according to Boston Police. His arrest was possible after the release of several security videos showing a man walking around several vehicles on Bremen Street...
nbcboston.com
5 New Cars Cracked Up After Truck Crashes Into NH Dealership's Lot
Five new cars, still on the dealership lot, were damaged Wednesday in Exeter, New Hampshire, when a pick up truck jumped a curb and caused a chain reaction crash, according to the town's police department. The truck was headed south on Portsmouth Avenue Wednesday when it jumped the curb near...
nbcboston.com
Boston Driver Severely Injured When 2 Trucks Crash in Kittery, Maine
A man was seriously injured after two trucks crashed in Kittery, Maine, on Thursday morning, officials said. A box truck that was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck near the New Hampshire border, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The box truck's...
nbcboston.com
Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.
nbcboston.com
Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus
MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. The MBTA...
fallriverreporter.com
Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims
A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
nbcboston.com
Truck Rollover Temporarily Closes I-495 Ramp in Andover
There was a tractor trailer roll over crash Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts. The roll over crash caused the Interstate 495 southbound ramp to Route 28 southbound to be shut down, according to Massachusetts State Police. It has since been reopened. Additional information has not been made available.
nbcboston.com
Police Looking to Identify Man in Connection to South Boston Carjacking
Boston Police is looking to identify a man in connection to an carjacking and assault that happened in Boston in late December. The incident happened back in the early evening of December 26 at Foodies Market in South Boston, according to authorities. Police described the man as either a light...
nbcboston.com
NTSB: MBTA Operator Involved in Boston Crash Says He Blacked Out
The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in Boston in the summer of 2021, sending 24 passengers and three workers to the hospital, told investigators that he blacked out and may have fallen asleep, according to a federal report. The National Transportation Safety...
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
communityadvocate.com
Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge
SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
nbcboston.com
Missing 15-Year-Old Boston Girl Found Safe
Boston police say they have safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday morning. The missing person alert was canceled late Saturday night for the teen who had been last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at her school, the Boston Arts Academy located at 174 Ipswich Street in Boston, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
