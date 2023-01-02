PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...

7 DAYS AGO