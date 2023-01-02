ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman, Dead at 38

Uche Nwaneri, a former NFL player who was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, died on Friday. He was 38 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Nwaneri was at his wide's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when he collapsed in a bedroom. Police received a call around 1 a.m. local time, but he could not be saved. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack. An autopsy was performed on Monday and showed no signs of foul play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

Bay’s Washington scores 70 in past two games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay boys basketball senior, Deondrian Washington is finding a rhythm in his senior season and has scored 70 points in his past two games. As a sophomore, Washinton averaged 2.7 ppg, as a junior he made a massive jump to 17.5 ppg, and he is now averaging nearly 23 ppg. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed

An incredible pass in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday has everyone amazed. The pass occurred as Draymond Green gave the ball to Klay Thompson at the top of the three-point arc in the first quarter of the game. Take a look: What’s good with these Warrior guys and their... The post Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
PORTLAND, OR

