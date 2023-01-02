Read full article on original website
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. Police initially responded to the 1400 block of Culebra Road around 7:30...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop. It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel. Police say the...
San Antonio gas station clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A gas station clerk is accused of pocketing lottery tickets worth up to $31,000. The suspect has been identified as Mayra Rios. She was arrested on the east side on Wednesday. The San Antonio Police Department said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the gas station owner...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
17-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting on east side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in what police are saying was a drive-by shooting by a suspect in a dark-colored sedan. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the east-side at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments located on the 4100 block of the I-10frontage road early Monday morning.
BCSO cadet arrested after reportedly choking girlfriend, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend following an argument Tuesday, officials said. Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Culebra for an assault involving the cadet, officials said. The victim told deputies that Ricardo Gutierrez...
Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday. More details have emerged about what happened that morning. Initially, police didn't have a description of the shooter, but now they have someone in custody. 38-year-old Aaron Lee has been...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
KSAT 12
Teen shot in drive-by shooting while sitting on couch inside apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting while he sat on the couch inside his apartment, police said. It happened just after midnight at the Casa Pointe Villas in the 4100 block of Interstate 10. The victim was 16 years old. Police...
Police say suspects in vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Loop 410, hitting one victim multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Video in story is unrelated incident from early Sunday morning. Police say some suspects in a Dodge Charger fired off multiple shots at two people on the east-side Saturday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of SE Loop 410. The victim and...
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
