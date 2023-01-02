Roland-Story School District Faces Civil Rights Complaint
(Story City, IA) The family of a former student files a civil rights complaint against the Roland-Story school district. The former student says he was sexually assaulted by another student, Kade Blume. The complaint filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission says the school district prioritized Blume, a state champion wrestler, over protecting the victim. Blume, who was charged with felony assault, entered a guilty plea. He’ll be sentenced on January 13th.
