At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO