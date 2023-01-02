Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
Iowa Man Drove 120 MPH After ‘A Good Song Came On His Stereo’
There is a reason cruise control was invented, but this man felt the need for speed. A 19-year-old man was driving down an Iowa interstate when all of a sudden, a GREAT song came on his stereo. Blood was pumping, the car was bumping, and his right foot was pumping on the gas pedal a little too much because when the driver saw red and blue lights in his rearview mirror, he looked down at the speedometer and saw he was flying at 120 MPH.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
KWQC
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 29-year-old woman died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids on Monday evening. In a press release, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
ktvo.com
New Year's Eve crash leaves two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — KTVO is now learning that a December 31 single-vehicle crash has left two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County. The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old female from Milton, Iowa. Deputies say she was driving north on Lark Avenue, approximately two miles...
kciiradio.com
New Wayland Police Chief Settling In
Doug McIntyre began his role as the new Wayland Police Chief in December. Now with one month under his belt, he is excited to continue serving his community. Originally from Wayland, McIntyre studied criminal justice before spending 10 years working with at-risk youth at the Christamore Family Treatment Center in Mount Pleasant. More recently, he was a correction officer for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KCJJ
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
KCJJ
Authorities arrest nearly 20 drivers for operating under the influence over New Year’s weekend
Nearly 20 area drivers were taken off the road over the weekend for operating under the influence. According to Johnson County Jail admission statistics, 4 were arrested Friday and 7 each Saturday and Sunday. The offenders range in age from 19 to 46 and include both alcohol and drug impairment.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory warning the public of a scam involving a digital wallet app and a social media platform’s marketplace. According to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 police received a scam...
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
Comments / 0