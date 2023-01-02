ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Star Iowa Linebacker Loses Grandfather Before Bowl Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzGFz_0k0sADu500

(Nashville, TN) Star Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell lost his grandfather the night before the Music City Bowl. His grandfather, William Smith Jr. of Waterloo, was crossing a street in Nashville Friday night when a van hit him. Campbell’s parents decided not to tell him until the game was over. The Hawkeyes shut out the Wildcats, setting a bowl record with their 21-0 victory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Joe Evans, Iowa DL, reveals plans on 2023 season

Joe Evans provided a jolt to Iowa’s defense and Hawkeye fans everywhere Wednesday. A key defensive lineman during his time in Iowa City, Evans announced he would return and utilize another year of eligibility for the 2023 season. Evans has 18.5 sacks in his career. “I have been a...
IOWA CITY, IA
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
kwayradio.com

Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family

A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.

In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside girls host Tri-Center Tuesday on KSOM

(Oakland) It’s been 14 years since a Riverside girls basketball team has posted a winning record. The Lady Dawgs may have a chance to end that stretch this year. Coach Mitch Rice’s squad has a record of 4-4 at the holiday break. They started slow, but picked then up three straight wins in mid-December. “It really kind of comes down to attitude and effort. The girls are really staying focused this year with a lot of different things. We are trying to minimize some of the things that we are doing so we can really focus on doing well at a few things and then we’ll continue to expand and grow our game off of that. The girls have really come together and bonded so I’m excited to see how that translates after the break.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside

(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
RIVERSIDE, IA
104.5 KDAT

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
KCRG.com

Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
IOWA CITY, IA
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KCRG.com

Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy