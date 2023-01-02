ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
PBS NewsHour

What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?

With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
AOL Corp

How Safe Is It To Store Crypto on Exchanges? What To Know Amid FTX Collapse

Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is not the safest investment to make. Aside from extreme volatility risks and loose regulations, there are thousands of tokens with questionable use cases. Although not the safest, you might think crypto would at least be trustworthy, but that is not always the case, either. Learn: 5 Things...
Washington City Paper

Red Dog Casino Review for Trustworthiness, Legitimacy & More in 2023

Online gambling has gained a lot of popularity over the years as it provides the convenience that many players are looking for. Online casinos offer real-time gaming right from your smartphone or computer, opportunities to earn deposit bonuses, and various banking methods to choose from beyond credit and debit cards.
bitcoinist.com

7 Best Crypto Tokens to Monitor During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023

From the collapse of Terra to the implosion of FTX, the crypto market has witnessed some shocking events in 2022. However, many crypto analysts speculate that the current crypto winter will soon thaw. With this in mind, we have picked the best crypto coins to buy during the bear market...
CoinTelegraph

Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework

The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
decrypt.co

UK National Crime Agency to Launch Specialized Crypto Team

The formation of the National Cyber Crime Unit Crypto Cell will “signal an increased focus” on policing crypto assets. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is set to form a new team with a remit to proactively investigate cryptocurrency crime, dubbed the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) Crypto Cell.
blockchain.news

Hong Kong Brokers Seek SFC Clearance Before Virtual Asset Trading Law

Companies that offer financial services in Hong Kong are reportedly already undertaking the preliminary preparations necessary to offer their goods and services to individual retail investors, as reported by the regional media. It has been asserted that brokers and fund managers in the region have made inquiries about the essential...
gamblingnews.com

BetConstruct Obtains MGA License to Provide Crypto Solutions

The license was issued to Vivaro Limited, which operates the brand. As a result, BetConstruct will be able to benefit from the Virtual Financial Assets mandate and push forward with the adoption of crypto in iGaming and the gaming industry in general. Pivoting Towards Crypto Future for iGaming. BetConstruct is...
bitcoinist.com

Indonesian Government To Launch A New Cryptocurrency Exchange

The Indonesian Financial sector is undergoing a comprehensive reform that extends to the cryptocurrency industry. As part of the reforms, crypto assets trading oversight will be handed over to the Financial Services Authority (FSA). The Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) in Indonesia has been in charge of cryptocurrency trading...
ffnews.com

The Bank of Spain Confirms the Registration of Coinmotion as a Cryptocurrency Operator

Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741. This means that Coinmotion reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes one...
wealthinsidermag.com

Nigerian Crypto Exchange Roqqu Gets European Union Virtual Currency License

The Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu recently announced that it obtained a virtual currency license that allows it to offer its services in 28 European countries. According to Israel Ololade, the head of product at Roqqu, the European Union license “aligns with the brand’s drive to become the number one blockchain and crypto company globally.”
Axios

Bankruptcy judge rules that Earn account assets belong to Celsius

Celsius Network's bankruptcy might have just set a precedent in determining what crypto assets belong to whom when stored on a centralized platform. Driving the news: The judge in a 45-page written decision on Wednesday concluded that the deposits in the lender's yield-bearing Earn accounts belong to the estate — that is Celsius — and not the individual holders of those accounts.

