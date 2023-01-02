Read full article on original website
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets
Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
Significant Security Breaches in 2022 Are Now Reshaping Crypto, Blockchain Industry: Report
Charles Guillemet, Ledger’s CTO, looks back at the most “critical” crypto events of 2022 and argues that “the failure of centralized entities has emphasized more than ever the importance of self-custody in ensuring inalienable ownership rights.”. Ledger notes in a blog post that 2022 was “a...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million from crypto exchange FTX hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the case.
How Safe Is It To Store Crypto on Exchanges? What To Know Amid FTX Collapse
Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is not the safest investment to make. Aside from extreme volatility risks and loose regulations, there are thousands of tokens with questionable use cases. Although not the safest, you might think crypto would at least be trustworthy, but that is not always the case, either. Learn: 5 Things...
7 Best Crypto Tokens to Monitor During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
From the collapse of Terra to the implosion of FTX, the crypto market has witnessed some shocking events in 2022. However, many crypto analysts speculate that the current crypto winter will soon thaw. With this in mind, we have picked the best crypto coins to buy during the bear market...
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
UK National Crime Agency to Launch Specialized Crypto Team
The formation of the National Cyber Crime Unit Crypto Cell will “signal an increased focus” on policing crypto assets. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) is set to form a new team with a remit to proactively investigate cryptocurrency crime, dubbed the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) Crypto Cell.
Hong Kong Brokers Seek SFC Clearance Before Virtual Asset Trading Law
Companies that offer financial services in Hong Kong are reportedly already undertaking the preliminary preparations necessary to offer their goods and services to individual retail investors, as reported by the regional media. It has been asserted that brokers and fund managers in the region have made inquiries about the essential...
BetConstruct Obtains MGA License to Provide Crypto Solutions
The license was issued to Vivaro Limited, which operates the brand. As a result, BetConstruct will be able to benefit from the Virtual Financial Assets mandate and push forward with the adoption of crypto in iGaming and the gaming industry in general. Pivoting Towards Crypto Future for iGaming. BetConstruct is...
FTX lawyer Dan Friedberg’s ties to fake electronics website has online poker echoes
FTX’s former compliance chief Daniel S. Friedberg hasn’t yet been charged for his role in the digital asset exchange’s downfall, but his history repping criminal online poker sites seems destined to catch up with him eventually. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the all-thumbs trading history...
Indonesian Government To Launch A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
The Indonesian Financial sector is undergoing a comprehensive reform that extends to the cryptocurrency industry. As part of the reforms, crypto assets trading oversight will be handed over to the Financial Services Authority (FSA). The Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) in Indonesia has been in charge of cryptocurrency trading...
The Bank of Spain Confirms the Registration of Coinmotion as a Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741. This means that Coinmotion reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes one...
Nigerian Crypto Exchange Roqqu Gets European Union Virtual Currency License
The Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu recently announced that it obtained a virtual currency license that allows it to offer its services in 28 European countries. According to Israel Ololade, the head of product at Roqqu, the European Union license “aligns with the brand’s drive to become the number one blockchain and crypto company globally.”
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Bankruptcy judge rules that Earn account assets belong to Celsius
Celsius Network's bankruptcy might have just set a precedent in determining what crypto assets belong to whom when stored on a centralized platform. Driving the news: The judge in a 45-page written decision on Wednesday concluded that the deposits in the lender's yield-bearing Earn accounts belong to the estate — that is Celsius — and not the individual holders of those accounts.
