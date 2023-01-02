ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

ACC Roundup - Virginia At Pitt Is Tuesday’s Highlight

In Tuesday night’s ACC Action, Notre Dame visits Boston College, Syracuse heads down to struggling Louisville and Virginia jets up to Steel City to take on Pitt. Pitt is off to a surprising 10-4 start most of which came after a 1-3 start. Clearly the Panthers are playing better.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chatsports.com

Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra

DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for NC State game

The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday

It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Jon Scheyer said previewing Duke-NC State

On areas of Dariq Whitehead’s game that he expects to see in the future. “I hope you’ve seen his playmaking and passing. He has great feel for the game, it comes easy to him. I think the next step, that you probably haven’t seen yet, it’s just his athleticism attacking the basket. He started showing it in the Florida State game, he’s a guy for us, when he gets downhill, because of his passing, he can make a big impact attacking the rim. So, it’s probably the next step just getting comfortable doing that. And he’s been ready to shoot, he’s been defending. But that area, and then I would just say his rebounding. He can be a guy that can really do it all on the floor. Those two things are probably next step for his evolution.”
247Sports

Game thread: Virginia vs. Pitt

Here is the game thread. Michael will be handling play by play as I put together Cavs Confidential. You've got color commentary Hogan. Just do better than Bonner or Cory, pretty low bar. Posted on 18 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 5598. 18 hrs. 49...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Top247 combo guard Brandin Cummings commits to Pitt

Pitt basketball has added another piece to its Class of 2024 basketball recruiting class. Brandin Cummings, a 6-foot-3, 160-pound combo guard out of Pennsylvania, announce his commitment to the Panthers via Twitter on Wednesday. Cummings, a Top247 prospect, chose Pitt over a few other schools including South Carolina, Youngstown State,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy