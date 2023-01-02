Read full article on original website
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Defend Undefeated ACC Record
The Pitt Panthers hope to remain undefeated in the ACC tonight after welcoming No. 11 Virginia to the Petersen Events Center.
Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 5, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
ACC Roundup - Virginia At Pitt Is Tuesday’s Highlight
In Tuesday night’s ACC Action, Notre Dame visits Boston College, Syracuse heads down to struggling Louisville and Virginia jets up to Steel City to take on Pitt. Pitt is off to a surprising 10-4 start most of which came after a 1-3 start. Clearly the Panthers are playing better.
Selfless Pitt basketball team atop ACC
The best start since the 1st year in the league, notes involving the Pitt win over Virginia including Nelly Cummings perfect night & a salute to Damar
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett credits Pitt, Jeff Capel after No. 11 Cavaliers' loss to Panthers
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett credited Pitt and Jeff Capel after the Panthers improved to 4-0 in ACC play Tuesday with a 68-65 upset win over the No. 11 Cavaliers. Pitt snapped a 12-game losing streak to UVA. Riding a four-game streak that includes back-to-back wins over Virginia and UNC,...
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
Michigan loses Andrel Anthony to college football transfer portal
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season. Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Last year as a freshman, Anthony had ...
Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for NC State game
The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.
How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday
It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
Everything Jon Scheyer said previewing Duke-NC State
On areas of Dariq Whitehead’s game that he expects to see in the future. “I hope you’ve seen his playmaking and passing. He has great feel for the game, it comes easy to him. I think the next step, that you probably haven’t seen yet, it’s just his athleticism attacking the basket. He started showing it in the Florida State game, he’s a guy for us, when he gets downhill, because of his passing, he can make a big impact attacking the rim. So, it’s probably the next step just getting comfortable doing that. And he’s been ready to shoot, he’s been defending. But that area, and then I would just say his rebounding. He can be a guy that can really do it all on the floor. Those two things are probably next step for his evolution.”
Game thread: Virginia vs. Pitt
Here is the game thread. Michael will be handling play by play as I put together Cavs Confidential. You've got color commentary Hogan. Just do better than Bonner or Cory, pretty low bar. Posted on 18 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 5598. 18 hrs. 49...
NC State Broadcaster to Return After ‘Illegal Aliens’ Comment
He was suspended for the insensitive remark but will return to the air waves.
Clemson Visits Virginia Tech Looking to Stay Unbeaten in ACC
The Tigers moved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play with a 78-64 victory over NC State on Dec. 30.
Top247 combo guard Brandin Cummings commits to Pitt
Pitt basketball has added another piece to its Class of 2024 basketball recruiting class. Brandin Cummings, a 6-foot-3, 160-pound combo guard out of Pennsylvania, announce his commitment to the Panthers via Twitter on Wednesday. Cummings, a Top247 prospect, chose Pitt over a few other schools including South Carolina, Youngstown State,...
