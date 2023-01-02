ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder

At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
STRONGHURST, IL
977wmoi.com

Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County

Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on drug, weapons charges

Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of […]
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order

A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

Police: Clinton man murdered on New Year's morning

CLINTON, Iowa — A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot on New Year's morning in Clinton, according to a police news release. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting at 420 Glenwood Place, where they found 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound.
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Deputies take I-PLEDGE to enforce tobacco laws

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken the I-PLEDGE to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of minors in Scott County. The program is a collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since its inception […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room

Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
BURLINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office

On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids

A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
GRANDVIEW, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect rammed squad car with stolen truck, police allege

A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he rammed a squad car while he was driving a stolen truck. Travis Randall faces felony charges of first-degree theft and assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to report of robbery and gunfire

Police responded to a call of a man who had been robbed and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. On Monday, January 2 at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who said he was the victim of an attempted robbery. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, and he was transported to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment. The Rock Island Police Department reported they received no other calls of shots fired in the area. No other injuries or damaged property was located. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated

An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
IOWA CITY, IA

