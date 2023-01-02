The Washington Public Library has its next installment of the Fiber Arts Program on Friday at Noon. Sticks and Strings, join with your knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, quilting, projects, etc., for a relaxing hour of fiber arts. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried spoke with KCII news about the upcoming Fiber Arts February program that they are excited to share. She states, “Well, we are really excited about Fiber Arts February. That has been kind of an annual celebration during the month of February, where we’ve had a lot of different fiber arts programs. We were able to get a grant to really be able to expand our fiber arts February programming. We’re having all sorts of wonderful people come in and share their talents and skills with us, so we are really excited about February. I think it’s going to be a really special month.” You can find a link to the Washington Public Libraries event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.

