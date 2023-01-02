Read full article on original website
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Chair and Vice Chair for 2023
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The first item on the agenda was the appointment of the 2023 Board of Supervisors Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. Supervisors Stan Stoops and Richard Young state, “Well, Bob is the Vice Chair, so I’m going to nominate Bob. I’m going to call for a vote for Bob as Chairman of The Board of Supervisors for 2023.” Supervisor Seward was appointed Vice Chair, then decided not to accept the position of Vice Chair at the end of the meeting, stating that he had a full slate of commitments. The new Vice-Chair will be decided at the next Board of Supervisors meeting.
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
Job Fair Coming To Mount Pleasant
IowaWorks will hold their Hire Talent Tuesdays Job Fair on Tuesday, January 10 at the Iowa Army National Guard Armory, 1010 South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant. Job-seekers can speak with representatives from over 40 businesses from 9 a.m. until noon. Employers and training providers from Tyson Foods, HyVee, and...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, we are talking with The Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried, about the Washington Public Libraries year in review.
Kalona Public Library January Events
The Kalona Public Library is coming off of a year that saw their highest circulation numbers, along with record-breaking participation in their summer reading program. They hope to continue that success with a variety of events open to the public in January. Two book clubs will meet in the library...
Washington Public Library Fiber Arts Program Sticks and Strings
The Washington Public Library has its next installment of the Fiber Arts Program on Friday at Noon. Sticks and Strings, join with your knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, quilting, projects, etc., for a relaxing hour of fiber arts. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried spoke with KCII news about the upcoming Fiber Arts February program that they are excited to share. She states, “Well, we are really excited about Fiber Arts February. That has been kind of an annual celebration during the month of February, where we’ve had a lot of different fiber arts programs. We were able to get a grant to really be able to expand our fiber arts February programming. We’re having all sorts of wonderful people come in and share their talents and skills with us, so we are really excited about February. I think it’s going to be a really special month.” You can find a link to the Washington Public Libraries event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
Paws and More Animal Shelter Offering Photo Minis Sessions
The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington will be offering mini photo sessions on January 14th and 15th from 12-4 PM. Rachel Lynn Photography will be taking the photos. Twenty-minute sessions are $100 and include digital portraits. Half of the proceeds from these mini-sessions will be donated to Paws and More. Pets of all kinds are welcome to participate. Reservations for time slots are requested. Find a link for reservations with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
Louisa County missing man found dead
A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
