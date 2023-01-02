Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
The first baby born in 2023 at Daviess Community Hospital arrived on Jan. 2
WASHINGTON – It wasn’t until January 2 that the first baby of 2023 came into the world at Daviess Community Hospital. Waylyn Michelle Ashby, the daughter of Austin and Bailey Ashby of Winslow, arrived at 8:40 a.m. She weighed in at 6lbs, 6 oz.
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
14news.com
Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits. According to a press release, no sign up or app download is needed with this new system. Officials say when a patient goes to the ER, their cell phone number will be...
14news.com
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is now open in Newburgh. “The Loot Box” just off State Road 662 West has officially opened up shop. They say they are a business dealing in table top games, collectible cards and 3D printed items. The new store is open Tuesday...
wevv.com
Owensboro's River Valley Behavioral Health will offer free Narcan
Coming up later this month, there's an opportunity to get more of the life-saving drug Narcan into the hands of those who might need it. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and can revive a person who passes out because of an overdose.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
wevv.com
Child makes card to uplift Evansville Firefighters after massive fire
The Tri-State resident uplifted Evansville firefighters after several days of working the Garvin Street warehouse fire. According to a recent post from the Evansville Professional Firefighters Local 357, a young girl used her art skills to bring smile to the first responders on duty. The post says, "even during the...
wevv.com
Easterseals Rehab receiving a post-pandemic rebound thanks to $300k in funding
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center received a sizable contribution thanks to the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners. On Tuesday, commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders presented the organization with a check for $300,000. The funds are just a portion of money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist...
hancockclarion.com
From triplets to “The Wilson Twelve”
You may remember the front page story in The Clarion written by the late Sam Roberts about the birth of Hancock County native, Shannon Vandgrift’s, triplets in 1995. He wrote their birth at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital on Sunday, July 23rd, 1995, “may well have contributed to local history.”
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command
The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
Who’s running in Warrick, Posey, Vanderburgh and Gibson counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is keeping track of who is filing for what position within the the four counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson and Posey. VANDERBURGH COUNTY Cheryl Musgrave – Filed January 4 Cheryl Musgrave is running for mayor of Evansville. According to her campaign website, Musgrave’s leadership attracted a $40 million investment from […]
wevv.com
Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled
Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
14news.com
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
wevv.com
Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award
Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
