Homer
5d ago
Out of a population of near 6,000,000 people, Wisconsin has 770,000 convicted drunk drivers…. SEARCH IT!!! When does it become a problem? That’s 1 out of every 8 Wisconsinites.
2
Debra Rice
6d ago
Why is she out driving. You can call this attempted murder. Our laws in Milwaukee suck, along with the DA's. & Judges.
3
David Vento
6d ago
Peggy, you continue to do this, and you will end up hurting or killing someone. Prison is in your future.
3
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
CBS 58
MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
CBS 58
Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
CBS 58
Police investigate single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street. Police say the vehicle was occupied by one adult and five minors. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
CBS 58
Following high-speed chase in Illinois, wanted man captured by Kenosha County deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man on the run, accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home and forcing her into his vehicle, was captured by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, on Dec. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 38300 block of 87th...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with burglarizing Brewers clubhouse, staff offices after doubleheader
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into American Family Field after a doubleheader and stealing items from the Brewers clubhouse, manager's office and coaches' office. Justin Bloedorn, 25, is facing a felony burglary charge after the September incident. A criminal complaint says...
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek critically missing 14-year-old Jael Rodriguez
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jael Rodriguez. Rodriguez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5’04”, 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing all black...
Neighbors speak out about high speeds following a deadly crash
People on Milwaukee's north side are speaking out after a deadly crash by sharing their concerns for Good Hope Road.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
CBS 58
Suspect charged in Christmas Eve homicide of Milwaukee mother
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres. Eighteen-year-old Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. Sildian Torres was traveling in her vehicle near 29th and Greenfield Dec....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Dorsey describe her teenage son...
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
CBS 58
Armed robbery reported outside UWM's Cambridge Commons, officials investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Cambridge Commons. Officials say it happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in front of the residence hall. The suspects were in a white KIA SUV. According to UWM officials, one suspect is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
CBS 58
I-41 Zoo interchange project between Watertown Plank and Burleigh has now reopned
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is reporting that the Zoo Interchange project on I-41 is now finished, and that portion of the freeway has now reopened. All lanes and ramps designated for this weekend's closure have been reopened. The DOT also says they have completed...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 3-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in the death of 3-year-old A'kai Stilo was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Moore was convicted of neglecting a child with the consequence of death and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot...
