Milwaukee, WI

Homer
5d ago

Out of a population of near 6,000,000 people, Wisconsin has 770,000 convicted drunk drivers…. SEARCH IT!!! When does it become a problem? That’s 1 out of every 8 Wisconsinites.

Debra Rice
6d ago

Why is she out driving. You can call this attempted murder. Our laws in Milwaukee suck, along with the DA's. & Judges.

David Vento
6d ago

Peggy, you continue to do this, and you will end up hurting or killing someone. Prison is in your future.

