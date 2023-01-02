ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Lions’ Austin Bryant: NFL might not have stopped Bills-Bengals if not for prime time

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant is one of many in the NFL world taking to Twitter after last night’s scary scene with Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing. Hamlin was on the field for an extended period, receiving CPR with his Buffalo Bills teammates and Cincinnati Bengals players looking on. The 24-year-old defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and remains in critical condition, per the last update.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions grades: Detroit earns glowing report card for thrashing of Bears

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) beat the Chicago Bears (3-13) 41-10 in Week 17 action from Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff did little wrong in this one, completing passes to 10 different players. Goff hit 21 passes on 29 attempts for 255 yards with three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback extended his career-long, league-leading and franchise-record streak without an interception rolling to 290 passes, too. Goff and the offense moved the chains on 14 of those 21 completions, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. His grip on the offense and his personnel is impressive, with Goff and Ben Johnson once again clicking down the stretch. Grade: A.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions not about to start doubting Aaron Rodgers: ‘I don’t see anything different’

ALLEN PARK -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t enjoyed his most prolific season. Rodgers has thrown for 3,490 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It’s the 39-year-old’s first season with double-digit interceptions since 2010. Rodgers is also on track for the least passing yards he’s had in a season while playing at least 16 games since 2015. And his completion percentage (64.7%) is on track to be his lowest since 2019, which was the last time he wasn’t league MVP.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
